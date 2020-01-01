Where are you going?
Collected by Jenny Tieman
Casa Medin

Cl. 10 #5-72, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
When I travel I love to stay in hotels that remind me of home (or my dream home). In Bogotá, I found myself completely at home at Casa Medina. The hotel, located in the Rosales neighborhood, has 58 rooms which are split between an old and new...
Monserrate

Monserrate Bogotá, Colombia
The peak called Monserrate towers over central Bogotá and lends its name to the church that tops it. Perched more than 10,000 feet above sea level, the sanctuary—dedicated to the Passion of Christ—has beautiful gardens...
Centro Cultural Garca Marquez

Cl. 11 ###5-60, Bogotá, Colombia
The brick-walled Centro Cultural Gabriel García Márquez, designed by legendary Colombian architect Rogelio Salmona, is dedicated to the country’s Nobel Prize–winning writer. Lectures and literary events feature some of Colombia’s most renowned...
La Despensa de Rafael

Cl. 70 #4-63, Bogotá, Colombia
The patio here is the best place to indulge in pisco-based cocktails like the Lulo Sour, made from the lulo fruit, similar to an orange. Small plates combine Peruvian and Mediterranean flavors. Try the grilled octopus with parsley cream. Calle 70A...
Yanuba

Cl. 122 #17-17, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
If anyone knows where to get a good sweet, it's your grandmother, and Yanuba is packed with them (grandmothers and sweets). This european style cafe and bakery has been serving the Santa Barbara shopping district of Bogota since 1947. Sit down for...
Museo Botero

Set within the Banco de la República’s museum complex, the Botero Museum offers a sampling of paintings and sculptures by famed Colombian artist Fernando Botero, best known for his still lifes and his exaggeratedly rotund human...
Mini Mal

Tv. 4 Bis #57-52, Bogotá, Colombia
Even when traveling with a Bogota native, it was hard to find Mini-mal, a Colombian fusion restaurant tucked away in a nondescript Chapinero apartment building. While this makes entering feel exclusive and hip, the ambiance is quite the opposite....
Oba Restaurant

555 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
This Cuban hideaway has been tucked in the Pearl in plain sight long before all the condos and redevelopment. It was an outpost that you could find the likes of Bill Maher at the bar after his standup show downtown. I had a waitress I got to know...
Hacienda Venecia

LAS PAVAS, Manizales, Caldas, Colombia
From Hacienda Venecia, an oasis in the mountains south of Medellin and west of Bogota, you can trace the journey of coffee from dirt to cup. Take a stroll among Hacienda Venecia's lush green gardens and meandering streams while discovering how...
demente

Cra. 10 #29-29, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
This cool spot in the the hip neighborhood of Getsemani right across from Plaza de la Trinidad boasts a retractable roof, making the tables open air, with a vista over the old dilapidated walls of the building that was in ruins when the owner,...
