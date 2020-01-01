bogota
Collected by Narda Lebo
Cl. 122 #17-17, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
If anyone knows where to get a good sweet, it's your grandmother, and Yanuba is packed with them (grandmothers and sweets). This european style cafe and bakery has been serving the Santa Barbara shopping district of Bogota since 1947. Sit down for...
Tv. 4 Bis #57-52, Bogotá, Colombia
Even when traveling with a Bogota native, it was hard to find Mini-mal, a Colombian fusion restaurant tucked away in a nondescript Chapinero apartment building. While this makes entering feel exclusive and hip, the ambiance is quite the opposite....
555 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
This Cuban hideaway has been tucked in the Pearl in plain sight long before all the condos and redevelopment. It was an outpost that you could find the likes of Bill Maher at the bar after his standup show downtown. I had a waitress I got to know...
141 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Excellent food and great drink abound at this tight little bistro in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn. Well worth the taxi/subway there. Service was surprisingly friendly and pleasant, especially for NYC!
LAS PAVAS, Manizales, Caldas, Colombia
From Hacienda Venecia, an oasis in the mountains south of Medellin and west of Bogota, you can trace the journey of coffee from dirt to cup. Take a stroll among Hacienda Venecia's lush green gardens and meandering streams while discovering how...
Monserrate Bogotá, Colombia
The peak called Monserrate towers over central Bogotá and lends its name to the church that tops it. Perched more than 10,000 feet above sea level, the sanctuary—dedicated to the Passion of Christ—has beautiful gardens...
Bogotá’s museum of all things gold is one of Colombia’s greatest treasures. Yet despite the name, you’ll find more here than just the precious metal. In addition to stunning displays drawing on a collection of more than...
Colombia
I was strolling around the old town of Cartagena recently when I stopped to admire the exotic fruit on a street corner. I pointed to pile of apple-sized red fruit and asked what it was. The fruit seller replied: "mejillas del gringo." Translated,...
