Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bogota

Collected by Philip Dean Altvater
Save Place

La Puerta Falsa

Cl. 11 #6-50, Bogotá, Colombia
Near Plaza de Bolívar in the colonial Candelaria quarter, the city’s historic core, swing by La Puerta Falsa, a bakery and restaurant that has been run by the same family since 1816. Order the chocolate completo, a cup of hot cocoa...
More Details >
Save Place

Chapinero

Chapinero, Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Snack on street foods and regional dishes with Colombian culinary blogger Diana Holguin. She leads a three-hour Eats & Drinks walking tour in the food-centric Chapinero neighborhood. Five stops include a dessert shop that serves oblea (a...
More Details >
Save Place

La Despensa de Rafael

Cl. 70 #4-63, Bogotá, Colombia
The patio here is the best place to indulge in pisco-based cocktails like the Lulo Sour, made from the lulo fruit, similar to an orange. Small plates combine Peruvian and Mediterranean flavors. Try the grilled octopus with parsley cream. Calle 70A...
More Details >
Save Place

Museo del Oro

Bogotá’s museum of all things gold is one of Colombia’s greatest treasures. Yet despite the name, you’ll find more here than just the precious metal. In addition to stunning displays drawing on a collection of more than...
More Details >
Save Place

Hotel de la Ópera

Cl. 10 #5-72, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
In the historic Candelaria district, the 42-room Hotel de la Opera occupies two colonial townhouses and parts of a 1940s art deco mansion. Head up to the rooftop restaurant, El Mirador, to enjoy ajiaco (potato soup with corn, chicken, and aji...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Museo Botero

Set within the Banco de la República’s museum complex, the Botero Museum offers a sampling of paintings and sculptures by famed Colombian artist Fernando Botero, best known for his still lifes and his exaggeratedly rotund human...
More Details >
Save Place

Mini Mal

Tv. 4 Bis #57-52, Bogotá, Colombia
Even when traveling with a Bogota native, it was hard to find Mini-mal, a Colombian fusion restaurant tucked away in a nondescript Chapinero apartment building. While this makes entering feel exclusive and hip, the ambiance is quite the opposite....
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
  2. 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You'll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High
  4. 4 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  5. 5 Tips + News This Is When Caribbean Islands Are Reopening for Tourism

More From AFAR

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase