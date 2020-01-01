Bogota
Collected by Philip Dean Altvater
Save Place
Cl. 11 #6-50, Bogotá, Colombia
Near Plaza de Bolívar in the colonial Candelaria quarter, the city’s historic core, swing by La Puerta Falsa, a bakery and restaurant that has been run by the same family since 1816. Order the chocolate completo, a cup of hot cocoa...
Save Place
Chapinero, Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Snack on street foods and regional dishes with Colombian culinary blogger Diana Holguin. She leads a three-hour Eats & Drinks walking tour in the food-centric Chapinero neighborhood. Five stops include a dessert shop that serves oblea (a...
Save Place
Cl. 70 #4-63, Bogotá, Colombia
The patio here is the best place to indulge in pisco-based cocktails like the Lulo Sour, made from the lulo fruit, similar to an orange. Small plates combine Peruvian and Mediterranean flavors. Try the grilled octopus with parsley cream. Calle 70A...
Save Place
Bogotá’s museum of all things gold is one of Colombia’s greatest treasures. Yet despite the name, you’ll find more here than just the precious metal. In addition to stunning displays drawing on a collection of more than...
Save Place
Cl. 10 #5-72, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
In the historic Candelaria district, the 42-room Hotel de la Opera occupies two colonial townhouses and parts of a 1940s art deco mansion. Head up to the rooftop restaurant, El Mirador, to enjoy ajiaco (potato soup with corn, chicken, and aji...
Save Place
Set within the Banco de la República’s museum complex, the Botero Museum offers a sampling of paintings and sculptures by famed Colombian artist Fernando Botero, best known for his still lifes and his exaggeratedly rotund human...
Save Place
Tv. 4 Bis #57-52, Bogotá, Colombia
Even when traveling with a Bogota native, it was hard to find Mini-mal, a Colombian fusion restaurant tucked away in a nondescript Chapinero apartment building. While this makes entering feel exclusive and hip, the ambiance is quite the opposite....
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
- 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You'll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High
- 4 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 5 Tips + News This Is When Caribbean Islands Are Reopening for Tourism
More From AFAR
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase