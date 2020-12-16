Where are you going?
BOB - a.k.a. "Best of Brussels"

Collected by Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert
Brussels is much more than chocolate, beer and sprouts! It is the capital city of both a country and a continent.. Some Brussels attractions are a statue of a naked boy peeing, a structure that is made up of nine silver balls that are each 59 feet in diameter, it was a center of Art Nouveau a century ago and today still boasts the most beautiful square in the world. Brussels is full of surprises! So come and be surprised.
Notre-Dame de la Chapelle

The Friterie Pitta de la Chapelle is located just outside the church and near the Chapelle train station, which is a short distance from the Sablon. This friterie is like most friteries but they did add "Pitta" to the name. If you're alive today...
Hoogstraat

9150 Hoogstraat, Belgium
but in Brussels it doesn't matter. This was about a week late but the people in the Marolles section of the city are working class and said to be "special"anyway so they can get away with it! This section of town is overlooked by the gigantic...
Brasserie Cantillon

Rue Gheude 56, 1070 Anderlecht, Belgium
The Cantillon Brewery is one of the few that still makes the unique gueze and lambic beers. The brewery was started by a family and four generations later, that same family still runs the place and brews the beer. You can tour the place and even...
Maison Cauchie

Rue des Francs 5, 1040 Bruxelles, Belgium
Thanks in part to Baron Victor Horta, Brussels was a leading center of the Art Nouveau movement starting in the 1890s and ending just before the Great War. This private house, open to the public once a month, wasn't a Horta creation but one by the...
Le Falstaff

Rue Henri Maus 19, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Built in 1886 as a couple of houses, the buildings were bought and then refurbished by Mr. Houbbion, who often worked with Victor Horta. The building is full of art nouveau motifs and the front windows are what first catches your eye as they are...
Les Marolles Shopping

Recyclart is an collective space that partially inhabits subway station at Gare Bruxeles-Chapelle. It's a fun place to check out underground art and the group also runs a fun bar and organizes concerts.
Brussels Comic Book Museum

Rue des Sables 20, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
A comic-book surprise on a streetcorner in an otherwise gritty part of Brussels, known for its bédé ('comics' in French) culture...Years ago, when I lived in Paris, a friend from the U.S. came to visit; his time was limited, so we hopped on the...
Palace of Justice

Place Poelaert 1, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Visiting a country's Supreme Court may not rank high on your list of things to do, particularly when the building in question has been covered in scaffolding for almost 10 years. Brussels' Palace of Justice (Palais du Justice) has been mired in...
Delirium Café

Impasse de la Fidélité 4, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
If you're in Brussels and like beer, I mean all kinds of beer, then the Delirium Cafe is the place for you! The cafe is somewhat tucked away in the restaurant section of the city, just off of the grand place. The short walk is worth it and while...
Atomium

Square de l'Atomium, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Yes indeed, Brussels is a strange city. Their most recognized symbol is a little boy with a blatter that always seems to be full. There is even a statue of a dog relieving himself in the city. You can also find murals of comic book characters all...
Stade Marien

Chaussée de Bruxelles 223, 1190 Forest, Belgium
Located in the St Gilles section of Brussels is a stadium that opened back in 1919 and is now known as Marien Stadium. The "stade" was also used during the 1920 Olympics, which were mostly held in the northern Belgian city of Antwerpen. This art...
Place Saint Catherine

Sint-Katelijneplein, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
The most interesting part of Brussels' Christmas Market is in St Catherine's Square, where there are not only food and drink stalls, as well as those to buy gifts, but also a chance to go ice skating and ride a very big Ferris wheel. The square is...
King Baudouin Stadium

Avenue de Marathon 135, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
One of my favorite places in Brussels, mainly becuase I love soccer, is the King Baudouin Stadium. Although I have taken in several Belgian national team soccer games here (not to mention a Mexico vs. Italy game), the stadium is also used for...
Café Mort Subite

Rue Montagne aux Herbes Potagères 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
One of my favorite places to grab a beer and a snack is a la Mort Subite. Although it does become touristy, it is a civilized class of tourists who like to relax and grab a quiet beer and something to eat, unlike the more popular Delirium Cafe....
Place du Grand Sablon

For a great shopping experience, provided that you have a wallet full of Euros, is the Sablon area of Brussels. Other than the art galleries and cafes and restaurants, you can catch the brocante, or flea market, in the square. The photo is of a...
Lavazza Coffee Shop Antwerpen

Grand Bazar Shopping Center, Beddenstraat 2, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Every time I sit down anywhere on a trip for a cup of coffee is always considererd a "highlight" by me. One of the best things to do is to stop, breathe and have a "cuppa joe" when out and about. On one of those stops, I found this tiny cafe and...
Maison du-Roi

1380 Maison du-Roi, Belgium
Said to be the most beautiful square in the world, the Brussels Grand Place or Grote Markt (since it is in a Flemish city) is a 223 by 360 ft square located in "the heart of Europe". The square is at its best in the summer's when it is turned into...
Gare Du Nord

1030 Schaerbeek, Belgium
Like most European cities, the old buildings now have to share the landscape with modern, sometimes highrise buildings. Brussels is no exception. The area just behind the Gare du Nord has many modern buildings continuously going up, as well as in...
Aeroport Bruxelles National

Leopoldlaan, 1930 Zaventem, Belgium
at the Brussels airport is a quasi-diner that I usually go to before my annual pilgrimage back to the USA. the Flying Tigers American Diner is a decent little place that does decent pancakes (not crepes), which are close to the American style. and...
Grand Place

1000 Brussels, Belgium
The Grand Place in Brussels is the magnificent main square in Brussels. The square is the main tourist attraction in Brussels and is surrounded by numerous cafes and shops. Most of the buildings were constructed in the late 17th century, although...
Heysel

Rue du Cloître 69, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
This truck, also a friterie/frituur was parked several blocks from the Belgian national stadium the other night during the Belgium - Macedonia game. As a matter of fact there were a few of these portable friteries and business was booming. The...
Godiva

Grand Place 21/22, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Perhaps the most famous chocolate maker from Belgium, and also world famous is Godiva Chocolatier. The company was founded in Belgium but don't let the fact that it is now a Turkish owned chocolatier put you off because everything that they make...
The Royal Park

On Sunday, July 21st crowned King Phillipe, the 7th King of the Belgians. The king and his queen joined the parade around the royal park and drove by and waved at their minions from a very old stretch Mercedes-Benz.
Grand-Place

1000 Brussels, Belgium
The Grand Place is usually Brussels' busiest location but with the National Day events taking place this place enabled the visitors to stretch their legs a bit and not have fight crowds lining up for parades and at food stalls.
Grand Sablon

1000 Brussels, Belgium
The Belgians threw a gigantic street party on Sunday, July 21st to celebrate not only their national day but also the crowning of a new king - King Philippe. Parked just outside the Our Lady of the Sablon church in Brussels was one of the many...
Justitiepaleis

Place Poelaert 1, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Belgians crowned a new king (although not all are impressed with royalty and the cost of royalty in this small country) on July 21st, 2013. There were parades, food, military displays and EU (European Union) displays, to name but a few events....
The Royal Park

The Belgians celebrated their national day and the crowning of their new king. Of course they couldn't let such an event pass without a parade! Its not every year that they get a new king but every year they celebrate their national day and it is...
Palais de Justice

Place Poelaert 1, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
I spotted this French military band just outside the Palais de Justice in Brussels, as they waited their turn to join the parade to celebrate the crowing on the new Belgian king.
Pairi Daiza

Domaine de Cambron, 7940 Brugelette, Belgium
Pairi Daiza, the nature park with animals from around the world, is often voted Belgium's most popular tourist attraction - take that Manneken Pis (Brussels's little peeing boy)! This year the park dressed up for Halloween, a very American holiday...
