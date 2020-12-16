Blue Sea
Collected by Sia Alexander
"At the beach, life is different. Time doesn't move hour to hour but mood to moment. We live by the currents, plan by the tides, and follow the sun." - Anonymous
Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
Phaknam Bay, Phi Phi Island Tambon Ao Nang, Muang Chang Wat Krabi 81210, Thailand
On the island of Kho Phi Phi, there is the usual town that greets you with bars, restaurant and easy-to-get lodging if you didn't plan ahead. However, if you are so inclined, on the far side of the island there is a veritable Smurf village that...
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
San Juan Island, Washington 98250, USA
The San Juan Islands Museum of Art and Sculpture on San Juan Island is a huge outdoor sculpture garden that you can spend hours walking through. There are sculptures are along the grounds that take you around a small pond, into a forest and along...
CA-1, Monterey, CA 93940, USA
One of the best roadtrips in the US is to take the one all the way from Los Angeles up to Monterey. Yeah its a slow drive, but thats only because you are driving along beautiful cliffs along the ocean the whole way!
Boca de paila Km 5.5, 77766 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Rustic luxury is the vibe at Amansala, where all accommodations are cabana-style. How rustic? Well, lights go out at 11 each night, after which time candles provide illumination. Ocean breezes do the work that is relegated to air-conditioners at...
Little Cayman, Cayman Islands
Despite its size (10 square miles) and population (fewer than 170 permanent residents), Little Cayman enjoys a worldwide reputation among serious divers. The island is renowned for its exceptional underwater visibility and vertigo-inducing walls,...
Honeymoon Beach, St John 00830, USVI
We hopped in a pick-up truck with a bench in the back (aka a Caribbean taxi) & headed toward Honeymoon Beach, St. John. I never would have discovered this hidden beach if it weren’t for the wonders of social media, but thank goodness I...
Praça São João Quadrado, Porto Seguro - BA, 45818-000, Brazil
Walk along the beaches of Trancoso and you are certain to see tourists trotting down the sand on horseback. There are a number of locals who lead horseback rides down the coast. But Etnia Club del Mar's staff works with a trusted outfitter that...
Cabo Matapalo, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica
or at least it seems that way.Cabo Matapalo is located at the very tip of the Osa Peninsula where the Golfo Dulce meets the Pacific Ocean. Located 500' straight down a cliff from our cabina this ruggedly wild stretch of beach is reached by an hour...
Cayman Islands
One of the best days I had during my trip to the Cayman Islands is the day that I spent on a catamaran, sailing and swimming around Grand Cayman. The warm waters of the Caribbean felt sublime as I dove off the side of the boat, seeking a brief...
Étretat, France
Étretat is best known for its cliffs, including three natural arches and the pointed "needle". These cliffs and the associated resort beach attracted artists including Eugène Boudin, Gustave Courbet and Claude Monet, and were featured prominently...
Sunset beach, Jungutbatu, Nusapenida, Lembongan island, Bali 80771, Indonesia
Located just off the eastern shore of Bali, Indonesia, is a small island called Nusa Lembongan. It is a great place for a day trip if you're vacation in Bali, and it's only a 30-40min boat ride from Sanur. There is a boat that will take you...
From the palest turquoise to the deepest indigo, Bora Bora’s lagoon reflects every shade of blue thanks to its exceptionally clear waters and expansive sandy bottom. Let the warmth of the shallows curl around your ankles as you move slowly...
104 Marine Parade, Cottesloe WA 6011, Australia
One of Australia's most famous beaches, Cottesloe is a popular place for locals to go jogging, play beach cricket and bask beside the Indian Ocean. The landmark Cottesloe Beach Hotel across the street features the Beach Club, Cott & Co. Fish...
