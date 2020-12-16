Bite Into the Best Burger Collection
Collected by Bronwen Gregory
Forgive me, beautiful vegetarian community. I'm a product of my Texas upbringing (only sometimes) in this department. I consider it an honorable quest to search the world over, for the best burger and this Wanderlist will also include many a fellow AFAR traveler's favorites as well. Onward, we eat!
3176 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Six bowling lanes, a full bar, and delicious "technique-driven comfort food" await you at Mission Bowling Club in San Francisco. Thoughtfully designed, this 21-and-up venue champions local artists by displaying their works on the wall. With indoor...
4901 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107, USA
This is the home, to the best hamburger in Texas and something that was my family's Saturday tradition growing up. I still wake up on Saturday's craving Kincaid's, especially during football season. Kincaid's Hamburgers was established in 1946 as...
Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Wheeled out just over a year ago, Le Camion Qui Fume* is responsible for pioneering the food truck movement in Paris. In a city where burgers of all forms and quality have largely become ubiquitous, it was going to take something special to make...
800 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Why the best burger in Chicago is served at a bar with a Frenchname might be a question for the ages. But rather than question it, just go there! The single burger at Au Cheval is actually a double, and don't evenask about the double cheeseburger!...
200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, USA
The burger at the Sunburnt Calf, an Australian restaurant on Manhattan's upper west side, goes vertical. Also recommended: the pavlova for dessert.
Russian Hill, San Francisco, CA, USA
Roam Artisan Burgers on Union Street in San Francisco is not your typical burger joint. The interiors are an artsy blend of wood, glass, and recycled fixtures and burgers can be made with a beef, turkey, veggie, bison, or elk patty. I can vouch...
933 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The line for burgers and fries at Gott's Roadside (formerly Taylor's Refresher and don't you forget it) in St. Helena can be ridiculous in the afternoon, but if you go in the morning, you'll have your choice of picnic tables—either in front...
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This refined 28-acre resort set in the rolling hills between downtown Sonoma and downtown Napa makes guests feel relaxed the moment they check in. The vistas are unobstructed from the resort’s pool areas, and many of the property’s 94...
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
When you tell your friends that you're headed here, everyone will chime in about the dish that you have to get. 'Make sure you try the smoked salmon flatbread!' 'The burger, be sure to get the burger'.' 'The donuts! You have to get the donuts!'...
Sandy River, Oregon, USA
This 35 mile loop ride will steal your heart. If you live in or are traveling through Portland, here's my suggested itinerary. Head out to the McMenamins Edgefield hotel property in Troutdale. Grab some serious coffee at their espresso bar in the...
657 E Main St, Cottage Grove, OR 97424, USA
The Axe and the Fiddle is a proper pub and a place where loggers and organic farmers alike seem to settle in and become convivial. The building is a restored Burkholder Woods building with ample space to create great acoustics for the live bands...
10905 Shoreline Hwy, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
Tipped off by a colleague that lives around the corner from Point Reyes Station, I headed to lunch here on a Saturday to find fuel for a big hike in Tomales Bay. I take the phrase I'm about to write quite seriously, but the beef burger I had here...
1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225, USA
In the past decade, hamburgers have proven to be incredibly versatile. They now come stuffed with foie gras, topped with a vertical mile of condiments or in challenging sizes that would feed a third world nation. In this world of new burgers,...
