Birdwatching
Collected by Lindsay McGowan
Bajo Garita, Provincia de Alajuela, La Garita, Costa Rica
No cage...just a perch under the forest canopy at the "Zoo Ave" bird sanctuary, just west of San José, Costa Rica. Several of the parrots and macaws do "speak," but most of these splendid creatures are not pets; tame enough, though, so you can...
Unnamed Road, Peru
Colca Canyon, a three-hour drive north of Arequipa, is one of Peru’s most popular and extraordinary tourist attractions. The chasm is over 13,600 feet deep, making it one of the deepest in the world, and more than twice as deep as the...
Morogoro, Tanzania
“Birdwatching” and “extreme” are not usually two words you’ll find together. But when you're birdwatching in the severely threatened rainforests of Tanzania's Uluguru Mountains, the pastime trades its dull reputation for something more befitting a...
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
There are not many places in the world where you can capture three distinct species in a single frame. In the Galapagos you can, from just a few yards away. I especially liked watching (and photographing) the way very distant relatives interacted....
Barranco, Belize
Alajuela Province, Alajuela, Costa Rica
At this dairy outside Fraijanes, a one-of-a-kind bilingual tour opens a window onto local farming. The two-hour experience flies by, taking visitors from the milking stations all the way through the process that transforms milk...
TELUK BELANGA, 32300 Pangkor Island, Perak, Malaysia
This is the time to sit back, relax and soak in the awesome view with a cold drink in hand at the Pangkor Island Beach Resort. Pangkor is a small island, a sleepy town. It's the perfect place to get away from it all, sit on the beach and just...
