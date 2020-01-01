Where are you going?
Big Island Hawaii

Collected by Crystal Marquez
Merrie Monarch Festival

865 Piilani St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
An annual event that you won’t want to miss on Hawaii Island is the Merrie Monarch Festival. The best hula halau (groups or schools of hula) in Hawaii gather for an internationally acclaimed competition for a week of remarkable performances...
Kapoho Tide Pools

Kapoho Tide Pools, Hawaii 96778, USA
The Kapoho Tide Pools are a distinct and different seaside phenomena. The pools stretch nearly a mile down the beach and reach into the sea. The pools are spring fed with fresh water and filled by the rising tide. The interesting geography of the...
Punaluu County Beach Park

Ninole Loop Rd, Naalehu, HI 96772, USA
Punaluu Beach attracts visitors and locals to its black sandy volcanic shore. The beach is out of the way (between Volcanoes National Park and South Point), but worth a stop. Punaluu is not overly crowded, but the green sea turtles and uncommon...
Original Hawaiian Chocolate

78-6772 Makenawai St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For a rare and wonderfully crafted chocolate experience on the Big Island, visitors who book a tour of the Original Hawaiian Chocolate Farm will learn about the chocolate making process from growing and harvesting to packaging. Only offered on...
Makaiwa Bay

For travelers seeking a beautiful and quiet bay for ocean sports like snorkeling and paddleboarding, a trip to Makaiwa Bay allows swimmers and floaters to indulge their inner fish. An abundance of reef fish and clear water create a beautiful...
Hilo

Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Hilo is a typical small American town with a local Hawaiian twist. On the "quieter" side of the Big Island, tourists might miss this little town on their way to Volcanoes National Park. Hilo has a lively art scene, including galleries and...
South Kona Farms

88-2636 Papa Homestead Rd, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
For a different view of coffee, visit the Big Island in February and March when the coffee plants are blossoming in white. Called Kona "snow" by some, the plants are covered with the beautiful white flowers that precede the arrival of the valuable...
Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
The sweet smell of plumeria floats on gentle trade winds into each guest room at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. When entering the room, you may be surprised that floor-to-ceiling picture windows and a beautiful private lanai (patio) beckon you to step...
Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii

1 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
In many ways, the Fairmont Orchid is the quintessential Hawaiian luxury resort. Its big, elegant lobby is blooming with purple orchids and birds of paradise, its enormous, 24-hour swimming pool wends its way around black rock islands, and its 32...
Four Seasons Hualalai, Big Island

72-100 Ka'upulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
A favorite among Hollywood royalty, the Big Island’s Four Seasons is more secluded than its sister property on Maui. It sits on 863 acres of palm-fringed coastline, with little else for miles in any direction, other than two exclusive golf...
Hawaii Island Retreat

250 Lokahi Rd, Kapaau, HI 96755, USA
A clifftop eco-hotel surrounded by 50 barely touched acres on the bucolic North Kohala coast, Hawaii Island Retreat feels as far away as it gets. There are no TVs in the guest rooms, no air-con, and Wi-Fi only in certain spots. Solar and wind...
Ka’awa Loa Plantation & Guesthouse

Captain Cook, HI, USA
Far from the big resorts, in a lush, hilly corner of the Big Island that the locals consider the real Hawaii, is Ka’awa Loa Plantation & Guesthouse. This tremendously charming bed-and-breakfast is set on a small coffee farm and fruit...
Volcano Rainforest Retreat

11-3832 12th St, Volcano, HI 96785, USA
Turning off the highway into Volcano Village, the one-street town leading into Volcanoes National Park, first-time visitors might think they just made a right turn into Oregon. Cool, misty, and thick with giant ferns, this corner of the Big Island...
Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Visitor Center

16-701 Macadamia Road, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Living in Hawaii, I find it's not hard to appreciate macadamia nuts. After moving to the Islands, I did not waste any time determining my favorite kind of chocolate-covered mac, Mauna Loa. As with many other companies, mac nut orchards dot the Big...
Pu'u Loa Petroglyphs

Chain of Craters Rd, Pāhoa, HI 96778, USA
There are several hidden treasures among the volcanoes on the Big Island of Hawaii. The one that I found most fascinating was a short (0.7 mile) hike from the Chain of Craters road to the Pu'u Loa Petroglyphs. I was most fascinated that this land...
Punaluu Bake Shop Inc

HI-11, Naalehu, HI 96772, USA
For travelers who find themselves driving on the southern end of the Big Island, a stop at the Punaluu Bake Shop should be required. The shop is clean, has an outdoor picnic area, and has a case full of tremendously delicious bakery items....
South Point Cliff Dive

Ka Lae Rd, Naalehu, HI 96772, USA
South Point on the Big Island is the most southern point in the United States. The cliffs were ancient mooring places for canoes belonging to the first settlers on the Big Island. Fishermen still use this place to cast their lines, and adventurous...
Kona Coffee Living History Farm

82-6199 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
For coffee connoisseurs the Kona Coffee Living History Farm illustrates the finer points of historical coffee making. The homestead operates with interpreters who illustrate the life of the Japanese immigrants who started coffee and macadamia nut...
Hilo Farmers Market

and, Kamehameha Avenue, Mamo St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
The Huffington Post named the Hilo Farmers Market the best in the United States. For fresh local flavors, the market is open every day except Sunday. The big market days are on Wednesdays and Saturdays where more than 200 vendors including farmers...
‘Akaka Falls

‘Akaka Falls, Hawaii 96720, USA
I call this the "postcard shot." Akaka Falls resides in the appropriately named Akaka Falls State Park, which is just a short car ride from the town of Hilo on the Big Island. Park the car for a small fee (based on the number of passengers and...
Mauna Kea

We stayed in Hilo—hot, wet, and tropical Hilo—in a rented, Japanese-style house. Since I'm an astronomy nerd, I had to take the tour up to the observatories on Mauna Kea—way up on the top of the Big Island. The van trip was fun and educational,...
Brown's Beach House Restaurant

1 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
Is it is possible to be romanced by a property or courted by a restaurant? My luxurious and beautiful dining experience at the Fairmont Orchid Resort's Brown's Beach House Restaurant had me hooked as soon as I arrived on the resort property just...
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

The ire of Mount Kilauea reforges the world before visitors' eyes. Nicknamed "the World's Only Drive-In Volcano," it’s produced serious lava every day since 1983 with no signs of stopping. Pele—the fire goddess who lives here,...
Big Island Bees

82-1140 Meli Road #102, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
Instead of purchasing some Big Island Bees Honey up the road at a coffee farm, I decided to make the trip directly to Big Island Bees. It was late in the afternoon and Kevin was the only staff person around when I encountered the extremely well...
Pu'uhonua O Hōnaunau National Historical Park

State Hwy 160, Hōnaunau, HI 96726, USA
Catch a glimpse of what Hawaii looked like before European contact. An unmissable destination for culture buffs, this sacred area stretches along the lava flats of the Big Island's western coast. Behind a massive wall stands an ancient pu'uhonua...
Hawaiian Vanilla Co

43-2007 Paauilo Mauka Rd, Paauilo, HI 96776, USA
Ice cream, chocolate-chip cookies, coffee, cakes, shakes—these are the goodies where you expect to find vanilla beans or vanilla flavor. But what about lemonade, BBQ sauce, chutney, cornbread, maple syrup, jelly, or salad dressing? And would you...
Kailua-Kona

Kailua-Kona, HI, USA

This town and resort region on the sunny, lava-topped Kona Coast is the hub of activity for Big Island visitors and residents alike. It’s home to restaurants and shops as well as a boat-lined marina—the spot to join a group excursion...

Poke a Stick Lava Tours

Kalapana - Kapoho Rd, Pāhoa, HI 96778, USA
Pele is the Hawaiian goddess of fire, lightning, wind, and volcanoes. Her power still holds the imagination of people in Hawaii today as legends suggest that taking rocks from her home on the island of Hawaii will lead to bad luck. She is said to...
Kona Brewing Co.

74-5612 Pawai Pl, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
It hardly seems like Hawaii could be a part of the United States without its own brewing company. The most popular brewery is the Kona Brewing Company on the Big Island. With its year-round beers including Longboard Island Lager, Firerock Pale...
Ken's House of Pancakes

1730 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
We walked into Ken's House of Pancakes and instantly felt the small-town diner experience wash over us like the waves in Hilo Bay. Classic coffee cups with Ken's logo splashed on the side, massive stacks of pancakes, and plates of the loco moco...
Highway 137 and Pohaiki Road near Malama-Ki Forest Reserve

The trees look as if they have plotted a slow attack to take over the road. Vines hang down trying to slyly block my way and hinder my vision. The road isn’t straight nor does it have any defined shoulders or boundaries. The asphalt is laid around...
Hakalau

Hakalau, HI 96728, USA
While on the Big Island, we found lots of beaches and parks that were labeled and easy to find. But the place we liked the most, because we found it accidentally, didn't even really have a name. When I told some locals about it, they swore we were...
Carlsmith Beach Park

1815 Kalanianaole Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Carlsmith Beach Park in Hilo is known for turtles that hang out in the shallow turquoise water close to shore. Visitors can walk onto the rocks and simply look into the water to see a turtle. These magnificent creatures abound in Hawaii....
Kona Stories Book Store

78-6831 Alii Dr #142, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Local shops and the Big Island go hand in hand. Kona is home to plenty of homegrown shops, but if you are just looking for that great piece of literature to read on the beach, Kona Stories is a fantastic little book shop worth browsing around....
Doris' Place Mamalahoa Hwy

Holualoa, HI 96725, USA
Aunty Doris is always behind the small counter dressed neatly in her red-and-white palaka shirt, with her hair fixed just so. She knows everybody and your madahs and fadahs and all da keeds too around here. Stop in for a taste of her old-fashioned...
Mother's Antiques & Fine Cigar

An excellent way to enjoy a long trip around the Big Island is to poke around in Mother's Antiques & Fine Cigars in Hawi (located near Kapaau). Items from eras gone by populate this store along with a fine collection of cigars. This shop enables...
Hilo Bay Books LLC

831 Leilani St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
For travelers who visit Hawaii and want a quiet, tucked-away vacation from the rest of the world, Hilo is a fantastic town to find a condo for rent and sunrises from the local beaches or to enjoy quiet evenings staying in. While no one needs to...
