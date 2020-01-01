Big island hawaii
Collected by Linda Burch
The ire of Mount Kilauea reforges the world before visitors' eyes. Nicknamed "the World's Only Drive-In Volcano," it’s produced serious lava every day since 1983 with no signs of stopping. Pele—the fire goddess who lives here,...
We stayed in Hilo—hot, wet, and tropical Hilo—in a rented, Japanese-style house. Since I'm an astronomy nerd, I had to take the tour up to the observatories on Mauna Kea—way up on the top of the Big Island. The van trip was fun and educational,...
1 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
Is it is possible to be romanced by a property or courted by a restaurant? My luxurious and beautiful dining experience at the Fairmont Orchid Resort's Brown's Beach House Restaurant had me hooked as soon as I arrived on the resort property just...
Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Hilo is a typical small American town with a local Hawaiian twist. On the "quieter" side of the Big Island, tourists might miss this little town on their way to Volcanoes National Park. Hilo has a lively art scene, including galleries and...
270 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Served with Hawaii's familiar aloha, the Puka Puka Kitchen cooks up delicious Island food including ahi don, garlic curry, and chicken katsu. It seems like there is a Greek and Indian influence to the Hawaiian flavors which makes Puka Puka unique...
68-1400 Mauna Lani Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
(Note: Google insists this is Kamuela, it is Kohala) The lava coast of Kohala on the Big Island is dramatic. Waves dash against the black rocks relentlessly until eons from now they will be sand. True, there are fewer white-sand beaches per square...
45-690 Pakalana St, Honokaa, HI 96727, USA
On the Northshore of the Big Island is a local little drive-in that serves hot malasadas and loads of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options including burgers, pancakes, miso soup, and other sorts of local and American food. The prices are good (a...
332 Keawe St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
This open-air, family-run gem has an old-school Hawaiiana feel, but takes a fresh, sustainable approach to sourcing its ingredients. Expect classics here with a local twist, like island-style onion soup topped with provolone and beer-battered...
The small, dry, mysterious island of Niʽihau is unlike any in the Hawaiian chain. This arid island to the southwest of Kauaʽi was sold in 1864 to the Robinson family by King Kahemameha V. For 150 years, the island has existed under the domain of a...
2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Located in the heart of Whalers Village on Kāʻanapali Beach, Hula Grill is a busy hangout with live music seven days a week. You can sit for a meal in the open-air dining room, but the real party happens at the restaurant’s Barefoot Bar,...
1730 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
We walked into Ken's House of Pancakes and instantly felt the small-town diner experience wash over us like the waves in Hilo Bay. Classic coffee cups with Ken's logo splashed on the side, massive stacks of pancakes, and plates of the loco moco...
235 Keawe St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
This place near downtown Hilo is not much to look at, but it has great sushi. Fresh fish, cool staff and more importantly, this is where the locals go to eat. They have a wide variety of choices, but I recommend sticking with the sushi, plenty of...
69-275 Waikoloa Beach Dr, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738, USA
Don't look out, look down at the garden that Chef Jayson Kanekoa has planted in the area between the resort's restaurant and the pool, a main thoroughfare that most people don't realize supplies herbs like basil, taro for chips and other dishes...
75-5805 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For a little Mexican flare on the Big Island, Rosa's Cantina in Kailua-Kona fries up fajitas, tostadas, tamales, and tacos while the sun dips into the ocean and the palm trees gently sway. After sunset, the cantina lights up the night with music...
969 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Invented in Hilo, the Loco Moco is a very local breakfast item with its own following. Most restaurants put their own little twist on the meal. Cafe 100 in Hilo serves theirs in more than 30 varieties, though the basic loco moco is simply rice, a...
Right along the water in Kailua-Kona, Alli Drive winds around the shoreline and through the town's quaint strip of shops and restaurants. Surf shops, souvenirs, bars, cafes, and restaurants crowd in the small spaces to attract the crowds of...
123 Lihiwai St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
In a new(ish) location overlooking the bay, this perennial Big Island favorite weaves local, organic, and free-range produce into culinary alchemy. Deceptively simple dishes dance on the taste buds; the rich umami of the mushroom potpie and the...
Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, 62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Drive, Waimea, HI 96743, United States
Manta Pavilion & Wine Bar is the perfect way to end the day on the Island of Hawaii. An interesting enomatic wine dispenser keeps an impressive selection of beautiful wines from around the world available by the glass. But don't let the fancy...
71 Banyan Dr, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Due to land-use requirements, very few hotels operate on the Hilo side of the Big Island. A number of bed and breakfasts, small hotels, and house or condo rentals are typically the best way to find accommodation in the Hilo and Volcano Village...
Ninole Loop Rd, Naalehu, HI 96772, USA
Punaluu Beach attracts visitors and locals to its black sandy volcanic shore. The beach is out of the way (between Volcanoes National Park and South Point), but worth a stop. Punaluu is not overly crowded, but the green sea turtles and uncommon...
74-5612 Pawai Pl, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
It hardly seems like Hawaii could be a part of the United States without its own brewing company. The most popular brewery is the Kona Brewing Company on the Big Island. With its year-round beers including Longboard Island Lager, Firerock Pale...
75-6082 Alii Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
A colorful hibiscus filled with rain water droplets after the afternoon showers.
Kealakekua Bay, South Kona, HI 96704, USA
Snorkeling and diving in the bay is awesome. Many colorful fish, corals, and the bonus this trip was seeing the dolphins swimming right next to us and our boat....
Keauhou Bay, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740, USA
The most colorful of all the state fishes also has the most spectacular name: Hawaii’s Humuhumunukunukuapuaa. While the name is unusual, the Humuhumu (for short) is fairly easy to spot at any good snorkeling beach in the Hawaiian Islands. The one...
78-6772 Makenawai St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For a rare and wonderfully crafted chocolate experience on the Big Island, visitors who book a tour of the Original Hawaiian Chocolate Farm will learn about the chocolate making process from growing and harvesting to packaging. Only offered on...
75-5669 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Kona coffee is famous around the world as one of Hawaii's best known products. The relatively small coffee growing area on the Big Island of Hawaii produces only a small fraction of the world's coffee beans. The limited production makes Hawaii...
88-2636 Papa Homestead Rd, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
For a different view of coffee, visit the Big Island in February and March when the coffee plants are blossoming in white. Called Kona "snow" by some, the plants are covered with the beautiful white flowers that precede the arrival of the valuable...
47-4841 Old Mamalahoa Hwy &, Dahana Ranch Rd, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
Become a Paniolo (Hawaiian Cowboy) for a day and do an actual cattle drive while on the Big Island of Hawaii. Even though it was a rainy, moody day, it was the perfect unique experience to have in Hawaii. Hawaii is much more than beaches! More...
Hilo, HI, HI, USA
Can honey make the world a better place? Prior to traveling on the Big Island, my answer to that question was most definitely “Huh? ” most likely followed by “No.” However, after meeting Richard of the Volcano Island Honey Company and spending...
56-2864 Akoni Pule Hwy, Hawi, HI 96719, USA
My wife and I like the amenities of resort vacations as much as the next couple. But in June 2012, we spent a month living like locals. Our favorite part of that experience was at a magical place near Hawi named Puakea Ranch. The place is dripping...
