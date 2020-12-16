Where are you going?
Bicycles Afar

Collected by Sia Alexander
Get on one and ride!
Ruschmeyer's

161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA

It’s a hot August day, and I’m in the hip fishing village of Montauk, New York, at the tip of Long Island. Three friends and I just arrived at Ruschmeyer’s, a Neverland for summer-loving grown-ups who want to relive their childhood camp memories....

Berlin's Bikeshare

Rosenthaler Str. 132, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Berlin is a sprawling city, which makes exploring exclusively on foot a considerable challenge. If long walks or jaunts underground don't appeal to you, test out the city's bike-share program, Call A Bike. It looks similar to Paris's beloved Vélib...
Golden Gate Bridge

Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA

There is perhaps no landmark of San Francisco, and perhaps even the entire state of California, more iconic than the Golden Gate Bridge. This much-photographed bridge spans the Golden Gate, the strait separating San Francisco (to the south) and...

GD Greenway

Keyun Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
One of the best reasons to visit Guangzhou is to get a taste of the incredible pace of growth and development happening in China today. The city's development has surrounded and swallowed and layered itself on top of dozens of villages and towns...
Bicicleta Verde (La)

Loreto 6, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Want to get out and explore the capital and its parks and many bicycle paths by bike? Head to La Bicicleta Verde, on the corner of Loreto bridge and Santa María next to the Mapocho River. Rent a comfortable cruiser to bike around town or sign up...
Bogobiri House

South-West, 9 Maitama Sule St, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria
I am deeply, madly, insatiably in love with Lagos, Nigeria. A place that has been dubbed, "one of the worst cities in the world," has captured my heart in such a way that I fear I may never recover. Lagos is my secret love, because most of my...
Silver Strand

Silver Strand, Coronado, CA 92118, USA
Bicycling the Silver Strand on Coronado is a relaxing way to enjoy a beautiful San Diego day. You can bring your own bike, or rent one. This cycling path is known as the Bayshore Bikeway and runs from Coronado via the Silver Strand to Chula Vista....
Capital Bikeshare 17th& Corcoran St NW

17th & Corcoran St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
D.C. offers a lot of choices for getting about the city. If you are cyclist, consider renting a bicycle to supplement travel by public transportation. Not only is it cheaper than Metro (either subway or bus) and cab fare, but also you’ll avoid the...
