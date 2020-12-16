Bicycles Afar
Collected by Sia Alexander
Get on one and ride!
Save Place
161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
It’s a hot August day, and I’m in the hip fishing village of Montauk, New York, at the tip of Long Island. Three friends and I just arrived at Ruschmeyer’s, a Neverland for summer-loving grown-ups who want to relive their childhood camp memories....
Save Place
Rosenthaler Str. 132, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Berlin is a sprawling city, which makes exploring exclusively on foot a considerable challenge. If long walks or jaunts underground don't appeal to you, test out the city's bike-share program, Call A Bike. It looks similar to Paris's beloved Vélib...
Save Place
Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA
There is perhaps no landmark of San Francisco, and perhaps even the entire state of California, more iconic than the Golden Gate Bridge. This much-photographed bridge spans the Golden Gate, the strait separating San Francisco (to the south) and...
Save Place
Keyun Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
One of the best reasons to visit Guangzhou is to get a taste of the incredible pace of growth and development happening in China today. The city's development has surrounded and swallowed and layered itself on top of dozens of villages and towns...
Save Place
Loreto 6, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Want to get out and explore the capital and its parks and many bicycle paths by bike? Head to La Bicicleta Verde, on the corner of Loreto bridge and Santa María next to the Mapocho River. Rent a comfortable cruiser to bike around town or sign up...
Save Place
South-West, 9 Maitama Sule St, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria
I am deeply, madly, insatiably in love with Lagos, Nigeria. A place that has been dubbed, "one of the worst cities in the world," has captured my heart in such a way that I fear I may never recover. Lagos is my secret love, because most of my...
Save Place
Silver Strand, Coronado, CA 92118, USA
Bicycling the Silver Strand on Coronado is a relaxing way to enjoy a beautiful San Diego day. You can bring your own bike, or rent one. This cycling path is known as the Bayshore Bikeway and runs from Coronado via the Silver Strand to Chula Vista....
Save Place
17th & Corcoran St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
D.C. offers a lot of choices for getting about the city. If you are cyclist, consider renting a bicycle to supplement travel by public transportation. Not only is it cheaper than Metro (either subway or bus) and cab fare, but also you’ll avoid the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25