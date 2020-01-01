Bhutan, Burma, Singapore
Collected by Stefanie Michejda
List View
Map View
Save Place
Taktsang trail BT, Taktsang trail, Bhutan
Countless people have made the arduous trek to Taktsang (Tiger’s Nest) Monastery in Bhutan but I would venture to say that few have ever made it to the spot shown in the photo. This small, unassuming structure, nestled high up in the crook of the...
Save Place
Nyaung-U, Myanmar (Burma)
This was taken during sunrise over the plains of Bagan from a hot air balloon organized by Balloons Over Bagan, a first-rate ballooning outfit--while 300 bucks US might sound expensive, especially for Myanmar, let me assure you that it was worth...
Save Place
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
Mandalay. We flew there to see Amarapura, the ancient royal city for one reason: the old teak walkway without nails, which symbolizes the simplicity and Buddhist flavor of life in Myanmar (Burma). In the late afternoon, we strolled across U Bein...
Save Place
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that...
Save Place
Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
The secret to having a good time in Bagan has nothing to do with getting there - all that takes is faith in a Burmese pilot and his ancient aircraft, or an unwavering belief that your 13-hour bus ride from Yangon will actually deliver you to the...
Save Place
These are fish carcasses that have been flayed into strips and dried at main market in Sittwe, located in the far western state of Arakhine in Myanmar --they look almost prehistoric! The smell is pretty overwhelming and pretty much exemplifies the...
Save Place
Sagaing, Myanmar (Burma)
This gentleman was planting rice seedlings in a rice paddy near Ava village on the Irrawaddy River near Mandalay, Myanmar.
Save Place
Mandalay, Myanmar (Burma)
to make the sunset at the famous U Bein bridge near Mandalay got us there just in time. And boy was it worth the effort. Not only this beauty but a fabulous temple on the river nearby was lit in brilliant shades of gold and orange. Literally...
Save Place
Myanmar (Burma)
Sunset over a few of the thousands of temples dotting the plains of Bagan, Myanmar. I took this with a telephoto (300mm) from the top of Shwe San Daw temple (if memory serves)--absolutely stunning view of the unforgettable Bagan sunset.
Save Place
Mrauk-U, Myanmar (Burma)
This sunset photo was taken in late December 2011 while visiting the ruins of Mrauk U, ancient capital of the Arakan kingdom in modern day Rakhine State located in far western Myanmar. It was definitely worth the 6-hour boat trip up the Kaladan...
Save Place
Sunset from the plaza of the Schwedegon Pagoda, Rangoon, Burma.
Save Place
Myanmar (Burma)
Who would have thought you could find caribbean blue waters on the west coast of Myanmar on the Bay of Bengal? This amazing beach has not yet been inundated with tourists, but still has easy access with a local airport (Thandwe) with flights from...
Save Place
35 Taw Win Rd, Yangon 11191, Myanmar (Burma)
Wooden gangway leading from the entrance to the reception area of the fantastic Governor's Residence hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. Once the official home of the governors of the British Crown Colony of Burma, this is one of the only 5-star hotels in...
Save Place
Take a side trip from the much-traveled Bagan and take a quiet afternoon to dodge the monkeys and relax at the temple atop Mount Popa.
Save Place
Inle Lake, Myanmar (Burma)
I arrive at Nyaung Shwe, Inle Lake’s main development, in the dead of night and immediately book myself into a boat tour of the lake, wondering aloud if the notorious Nayar, a mythical dragon with four legs, still patrols the waters. An old man...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever