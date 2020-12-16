Where are you going?
Beyond Rome: A Journey Through the North

Sponsored by The Leading Hotels of the World
John Clifford of International Travel Management has created an itinerary that captures three aspects of Italy. You’ll begin in Rome and follow in the footsteps of emperors and popes. Then continue to Tuscany and towns where the Renaissance was born. Finally, your head filled with art & history, relax in the Lake District. Along the way, John will arrange stays at Italy’s legendary hotels, including members of The Leading Hotels of the World. Contact John for details or to arrange a custom trip.
Save Place

Trevi Fountain

Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Fontana di Trevi is, as it should be, one of the most visited landmarks in Rome.Seeing it is worth the blind stumble throughnarrow stone streets and alleyways. But do so at night (and in the rain, if possible)to be rewarded with the stunning sight...
More Details >
Save Place

Portrait Firenze hotel

John will arrange for a transfer from your hotel to Rome’s central train station for the short journey to Florence. The city boasts an embarrassment of riches in the form of museums, art galleries, palaces, and churches, with so many world-famous...
More Details >
Save Place

Piazza del Campo

While the Tuscan city of Siena can get overshadowed by Florence, her big sister to the north, the city is well worth a day trip to stroll the pedestrian-only medieval lanes radiating out from the Piazza del Campo in the city center. This central...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Villa d'Este in Cernobbio

Lake Como is legendary for the ornate villas and sprawling gardens that line its shores, sitting between the shimmering water and the sharply rising foothills of the Alps. There’s a long history of the rich and famous maintaining homes here—from...
More Details >
Save Place

Santa Caterina del Sasso

21038 Leggiuno VA, Italy
After breakfast, John will arrange for a car and driver to take you for a day at another one of Italy’s lakes, Maggiore, which is about 40 miles to the west of Como. There, a private boat will take you to one of the world’s most picturesque...
More Details >

