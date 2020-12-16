Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Beyond Paris: A Trip of a Lifetime

Sponsored by The Leading Hotels of the World
While other destinations may rise and fall in popularity, France manages to retain its hold on the top spot across the centuries. Shelby Donley of Camelback Odyssey Travel, a member of AFAR's Travel Advisory Council, has created an itinerary that will help travelers understand why. It starts in the country’s glittering, historic, and always stylish capital and then visits favorite destinations in the sun-dappled south. Contact her for more details or to arrange a custom trip to the country.
Save Place

La Réserve Ramatuelle Hotel-Spa & Villas

Chemin de la Quessine, 83350 Ramatuelle, France
After your river adventure on the Verdon, what better place to recover than St. Tropez, where a visitor can find everything they need just a stone’s throw from any the city’s famously moneyed beaches. A climb to the citadel overlooking the coast...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Terre Blanche Hôtel Spa Golf Resort

Route de Bagnols-en-Forêt, 83440 Tourrettes, France
From the ageless towns of the Luberon, Shelby will take you next to the age-old wonder of the Verdon River, a striking blue stretch of water that has carved a vast ravine into the rugged landscape. Along the stretch between Castellane and...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

La Bastide de Gordes

Rue de la Combe, 84220 Gordes, France
Art and Historic Architecture in the Luberon Not far from Cannes, the Luberon is one of France’s most picturesque regions. The hilltop villages strung throughout the low mountains of the Alpilles have offered inspiration for artists like Van Gogh,...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes

10 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06407 Cannes, France
Head south from Paris to Cannes, long a small Provençal port town nestled into the Mediterranean coast, even if now it is better known as the epicenter of the international film scene for a few brief weeks each spring. Shelby, however, steers...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Le Bristol Paris, Oetker Collection

112 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
At the nexus of fashion, art, and politics on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Le Bristol so embodies French l’art du vivre that its pampered Burmese cat, Fa-Raon, sports a collar by Goyard and a sterling name tag by...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without