Beyond Paris: A Trip of a Lifetime

While other destinations may rise and fall in popularity, France manages to retain its hold on the top spot across the centuries. Shelby Donley of Camelback Odyssey Travel, a member of AFAR's Travel Advisory Council, has created an itinerary that will help travelers understand why. It starts in the country’s glittering, historic, and always stylish capital and then visits favorite destinations in the sun-dappled south. Contact her for more details or to arrange a custom trip to the country.