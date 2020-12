There's no need to fly to Germany to celebrate Oktoberfest, since cities around the world also celebrate the harvest season with versions of their own. (Though if you've never been to the original celebration in Munich, you should go at least once.) From Breckenridge to Zagreb, here are some of the most popular Oktoberfest celebrations outside of Germany, where you'll discover lederhosen, polka dancing, and, of course, plenty of beer and brats.