New World Wines = New Zealand Wines. The nectar of the Gods is bountiful in this country, and New Zealand's Sauvignon Blancs, Chardonnays, Pinot Noirs, and Rieslings have made a habit of picking up international wine awards. From the boutique vineyards of Martinborough to the famous Malborough Sounds and the Central Otago area, the country's wine is a destination in itself. Wine lovers rejoice, and enjoy sipping your way through New Zealand.