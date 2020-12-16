Where are you going?
Best Traditional Japanese Cuisine

Collected by Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert
Japan’s exquisite dishes range from tempura and tofu to misokatsu and Matsusaka beef.
Tenfusa Tempura at Tsukiji Market

5 Chome-2 Tsukiji, Chuo City, Tokyo 104-0045, Japan
Fresh anago eel battered and deep-fried until crispy. The tempura anago is then dipped into a savory soy broth and placed over a steaming bowl of rice. Tenfusa Tsukiji 5-2-1, Building #6
Ginza

104-0061, Japan
This glitzy shopping district in the city center is home to department stores and shopping malls like Ginza Six and Tokyu Ginza Plaza. There are many Michelin-starred restaurants for sushi, tempura, and kaiseki, as well as classic bars such as...
Ginza Ichii

8 Chome-6-8 Ginza, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0061, Japan
I’m going to drop all pretenses and just come out and say this—this is the best steak in the world. Hands-down. Seriously, nothing else even comes close. Even Wagyu (as in true Japanese beef—not that horrible simulacrum pawned off on ignorant...
Nihonbashi Yukari

3-chōme-2-14 Nihonbashi, Chuo City, Tōkyō-to 103-0027, Japan
Third-generation chef Kimio Nonaga was the 2002 Iron Chef champion from the original program. Dine kappō-style at the counter and watch as Nonaga-san works with seasonal seafood in front of the diners. Open for lunch as well. Just minutes from ...
Inakaya East

Japan, 〒106-0032 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Roppongi, 3 Chome−14−７ アロービル１F
Inakaya East is a high-end Japanese restaurant specializing in robatayaki (“fireside cooking”), which is a form of traditional Japanese barbeque that originated in Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan hundreds of years ago. At Inakaya (which...
Rainbow Bridge/Tokyo Bay

Minato, Tokyo 105-0000, Japan
A fixture on Tokyo Bay and major rivers that run through the city, yakatabune (literally, “house boats”) are essentially floating restaurants that could be described as the Japanese version of pleasure cruises. Dating back to the Edo Period...
