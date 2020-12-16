Best Tour Operators and Guided Trips in Colorado
Collected by Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert
From dogsledding to mountaineering, it sometimes pays to hire a guide or book a tour, especially when you're headed into the backcountry.
I always take visitors to Boulder on the Banjo Billy's Bus Tours, one of the funnest, funkiest, funniest city tours I've ever been on. Storytelling, ghost stories, mysterious hotel rooms, and all the quirky Boulder facts you could want. The bus...
352 E Meadow Dr, Vail, CO 81657, USA
Mountain air can make you hungry, especially if you've spent your day on the slopes. A food tour of Vail Village might be the antidote you need. Meet chefs, learn about local produce and products, and sample your way through some of Vail's...
100 W Beaver Creek Blvd, Avon, CO 81620, USA
Traveling with a bike on the airlines can be difficult, but there’s a solution if you don’t want to miss out on the area’s spectacular cycling. Venture Sports rents both road and mountain bikes and offers guided tours. More than likely, you’ll see...
106 North Main Street, Minturn, CO 81645, USA
Developing a good cast is one thing and figuring out what the fish are biting on is another. Fill your head with crucial local knowledge at this fly-fishing shop. They also offer private instruction and guided tours, including helicopter...
Avon, CO, USA
Rock climbing. Ice climbing. Desert camping. Backcountry skiing. Pretty much anything you dream up Apex Mountain School can put together. They operate throughout the Rockies and into southern Utah.
Minturn, CO 81645, USA
Everyone should hike at least once among the humbling, snow-capped grandeur of the Rocky Mountains to put things in perspective. And why not let a sturdy, exotic pack animal carry your stuff? Sign up for a guided backcountry llama trekking trip in...
Aspen Mountain, Colorado 81611, USA
In both the summer and winter, if you only have a day you must take a ride up the Silver Queen Gondola to the top of Aspen Mountain. The gondola cabs are all windows allowing for fantastic views as you travel 3,627 feet to the top. Once you get up...
6560 Odell Pl D, Boulder, CO 80301, USA
I jog down the stairs, daypack flopping on my back, and trot into the lobby of the St. Julien Hotel & Spa. My guide, Bennett Barthelemy of Colorado Wilderness Rides and Guides, is waiting. He asks where I'd like to hike this morning. "To one...
