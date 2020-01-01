Best Things to Do in Singapore
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Save Place
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
Save Place
E Coast Park Service Rd, Singapore 449876
East Coast Park is a wonderful stretch of seafront greenery containing plenty of trails where runners, walkers, cyclists, and in-line skaters can frolic in nature. There are shops where you can rent bikes and Rollerblades (just follow signs in the...
Save Place
Sentosa, Singapore
Located just south of Singapore, Sentosa Island is a wonderland that can be easily reached by car, light rail, covered walkway, and cable car. Young explorers will love the Universal Studios theme park, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and Southeast Asia...
Save Place
8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269
Sentosa’s S.E.A. Aquarium is the world’s largest and is home to thousands of marine life species. An open tank behind the world’s largest acrylic viewing panel showcases rays swimming in formation and playful sharks biting each other’s tails. With...
Save Place
Pulau Ubin, Singapore
After a 10-minute ferry ride from Changi Point in Singapore City, you’ll arrive on Pulau Ubin—a small, densely forested island where life moves a little slower. Rent a bicycle and spend a lazy day pedaling around this sleepy fishing kampung...
Save Place
1 St Andrew's Rd, Singapore 178957
Singapore's beautiful National Gallery (opened in November 2015) contains the world’s leading public collection of modern art from Southeast Asia. It is the largest visual arts institution in town matching the likes of the Musée d’Orsay in Paris...
Save Place
93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897
The National Museum in Singapore features excellent permanent and temporary exhibitions that celebrate the art, history, and culture of this vibrant port city. On Friday evenings from 6 to 8pm, entry to most of the exhibits is free. Combine your...
Save Place
41 Boat Quay, Singapore 049830
A great way to experience Singapore is from the water. River Explorer Boat Tours launch from the eastern end of Boat Quay near the Fullerton Hotel. The glass-walled boats have open back decks for easy viewing and come with a guide to point out all...
Save Place
1G Cantonment Rd, Singapore 085301
The Pinnacle is a posh apartment building in Singapore’s hip Duxton Hill neighborhood, known for its Skybridge. Soaring 50 stories above the city, it offers views that are arguably the best in Singapore. The bridge is open to both apartment...
Save Place
MacRitchie Reservoir, Singapore
The MacRitchie Reservoir is one of four reservoirs in the heart of Singapore at the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, where the surrounding forests are protected as national parks to ensure the quality of the water. Though unfortunately not...
Save Place
1 Cluny Rd, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569
Singapore is known for its orchids, and the National Orchid Garden is one of the best places to see them. Singapore's National Orchid Garden is home to the world's largest collection of tropical orchids—more than 1,000 species, including one named...
Save Place
39 Armenian St, Singapore 179941
The Peranakan Museum houses an excellent collection of antiques, textiles, and artifacts over three floors in a beautiful heritage building that in and of itself is something to behold—it was constructed in 1912 as the Tao Nan School...
Save Place
30 Raffles Ave, Singapore Flyer, Singapore 039803
In Singapore, love is in the air. Many young people live with their parents, so courting is all about being out on the town. For a grand, romantic gesture, sweep your partner off his or her feet (literally) and reserve a four-course Sky Dining...
Save Place
288 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058840
In itself, the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple is one of the most visually stunning pieces of architecture in all of Singapore. But it was the surrounding grounds that really drew me in. Chinatown is certainly a bustling section of Singapore, but the...
Save Place
347 Serangoon Rd, Singapore
Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple is a popular landmark in Little India, where much of Singapore’s sizable Tamil Hindu community works and worships. Originally a simple building on a plot of land, the temple became something entirely different in...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever