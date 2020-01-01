Best Spring Skiing Escapes
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
There's nothing quite like working on your tan from the ski slopes or an outdoor mountain bar. When mother nature cooperates these winter destinations, from Zermatt to Vermont, offer fantastic spring skiing conditions.
Save Place
1 Sunshine access Rd, Banff, AB T1L 1J5, Canada
Most people travel to Canada in the winter to ski the famous big resorts like Whistler and Lake Louise. But 20 minutes from downtown Banff is a little "hill"—as the Canadians like to call their mountains—called Sunshine Village. The resort,...
Save Place
108 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 3Z2, Canada
Ontario's best and biggest ski resort may only offer 720 feet of vertical, but its width is remarkable. A sprawling public hill, Blue's 36 trails have something for everyone—beginner slopes, gladed paths, steep racing pitches, and rolling open...
Save Place
Lone Mountain, Big Sky, MT 59720, USA
Big Sky ski resort in Montana has 3,600 acres to play on. One of my favorite spots to snowboard on a good powder day is the bowl that sits 1,366 feet below Lone Mountain's summit. Take the Lone Peak triple chair up and traverse as far over as...
Save Place
Big Jay, Montgomery, VT 05471, USA
Most of Vermont may be lacking snow, but after a 40 minute hike up Big Jay mountain my friends and I were rewarded with lots of powder to play in as we skied back down to Route 242. Note for next year: remember to park a car at the base, or else...
Save Place
Highlands bowl, commonly referred to as “The Bowl,” is for expert skiers and snowboarders. If it is your first time you should go with someone who knows the area. Just off of Deep Temerity lift is where you start your ascent to 13,000 feet. Step...
Save Place
675 Lionshead Pl, Vail, CO 81657, USA
We all have a mental image of upscale European alpine villages from countless spy movies and Vogue fashion shoots. There’s the little café with etched glass and women sipping Alsace with perfect hair and puffy parkas. The men are capable sorts,...
Save Place
Vail, CO 81657, USA
The top Ski runs to hit at Vail Game Creek Bowl- Dealer's Choice run Sun Up Bowl - get some untracked snow in the trees by Yonder and Over Yonder runs Blue Ox, Highline, Prima, Riva Ridge and Rogers Run - best runs on the front side Blue Sky Basin...
Save Place
3300 Ski Hill Rd, Alta, WY 83414, USA
March 5th, 2008 If you want steeps you go to Jackson Hole, right on the other side of the mountains. But routinely, as the storms moved toward the east, they dump even more on this side of the range. There isn't a whole lot of difficult terrain,...
Save Place
1 Sun Valley Rd, Sun Valley, ID 83353, USA
While skiers may think first of the downhill runs at Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain when they hear Sun Valley, there are also 200 kilometers (or roughly 120 miles) of immaculately groomed Nordic trails throughout the valley. Home to a...
Save Place
7700 Stein Way, Park City, UT 84060, USA
This chalet-style lodge takes its name from legendary Norwegian skier Stein Eriksen, the 1952 Olympic giant slalom gold medalist and 1954 World Cup champion. When he agreed to help develop this ski-in, ski-out spot in the 1980s, he drew from his...
Save Place
2100 Frostwood Dr, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Sitting pretty on seven acres below Canyons Resort, the Waldorf Astoria is one of Park City’s preferred stays thanks to its elegant suites, sleek spa, and signature service. Opened in 2009, the stone-and-log lodge projects alpine...
Save Place
6580 St Anton am Arlberg, Austria
The Alps are home to a wealth of backcountry skiing so it takes a special resort to claim it has the finest off-piste terrain. St. Anton, however, does. The Austrian resort may be known for attracting advanced skiers and no-holds-barred partiers...
Save Place
Str. Plan de Gralba, 37, 39048 Selva di Val Gardena BZ, Italy
A 2010 renovation transformed a traditional lodge into a 12-room inn that’s both cutting- edge and cozy. Built by the former Olympic skier Gerardo Mussner in 1963, the hotel is now run by Gerardo’s daughters. His wife, Helga, serves South Tirolean...
Save Place
Moosstrasse 40, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The sharp peak of the Matterhorn provides visual drama to the backdrop of Hotel Matthiol, which is nestled among evergreens on the periphery of Zermatt, Switzerland. The stone-and-timber exterior evokes storybook Alpine chalets; inside, select...
Save Place
Riedweg 156, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
This family-run micro-village in Valais offers 36 rooms across six separate chalets. Huddled together on a hill above the popular ski resort of Zermatt, the buildings reference the area’s traditional architecture, from the timber frames to...
Save Place
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Just as Rome has the Colosseum and Paris the Eiffel Tower, so Switzerland has the Matterhorn. Located above Zermatt, this 48,195-foot wonder attracts hordes of visitors, eager to see the morning sunlight beam off its four faces, ski its...
Save Place
Rue du Ctre sportif 24, 1936 Bagnes, Switzerland
At the low-key lodge Cordée des Alpes, a Verbier newcomer, rooms have Alpine views of the surrounding ski area, Les Quatre Vallées, as does the Moorish-themed spa’s indoor pool. From $496. hotelcordee.com. This appeared in the January/February...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever