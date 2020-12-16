Best Snorkeling and Diving in Puerto Rico
Collected by Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert
Puerto Rico offers a wonderful world to explore the ocean, whether you're snorkeling, diving, or swimming! Here are the best places to dive, snorkel, kayak, surf and paddleboard in Puerto Rico. Views that will take your breath away, both under and on top of the water! These are must see and do sites to fully experience Puerto Rico.
Bahía Bioluminiscente, Puerto Rico
This was the experience of a lifetime. We were fortunate to be there on the required dark night with no moon. We used see-through canoes to paddle to the middle of this inlet off the Caribbean at midnight. All wildlife in the very clear water was...
PR-458, Aguadilla Pueblo, Aguadilla 00603, Puerto Rico
One of my favorite dive sites on the west coast of Puerto Rico is Crashboat in Aguadilla. This shore dive is easily accessible for all levels of diving, and you're guaranteed to see something amazing on this artificial structure. Crashboat is...
La Parguera, Lajas 00667, Puerto Rico
In La Parguera, Puerto Rico, 100 feet below the surface of the ocean, lies a world teeming with beauty and grace, full of color and life, just waiting to be explored. This is one of my favorite dives—the Black Wall, named for the black coral that...
Mosquito Bay Beach, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
At Mosquito Bay Beach—also known as Starfish Beach—on Vieques Island in Puerto Rico, you'll find tons of colorful starfish. While the beach itself is small, it's still beautiful and perfect for a scenic walk. You won't get bored searching for sea...
María Antonia, Guánica 00647, Puerto Rico
La Isla de Guilligan (Gilligan's Island, though not the one from the television show) is a popular hangout for Puerto Rican locals. I myself am only home for several weeks a year and I still go once or twice every year. The island is sometimes...
Cayo Enrique, Lajas 00667, Puerto Rico
A short drive from the sleepy fishing village of La Parguera on the southern coast, some of the best reefs of Puerto Rico are right at your fingertips. A weekend getaway for locals, here you'll find boat rentals and charters to supply you with a...
PR-413 Rincon Puerto Rico 00677, Rincón 00602, Puerto Rico
I suppose it's the currents (or lack thereof) around Puerto Rico that create the perfect environment for beachcombing. Once it reaches the safety of the coast, it hugs the shoreline and never leaves. Every beach in Rincon beckons with its...
PR-466, 00662, Puerto Rico
Owning my horse is a dream that has yet to come true, so I've settled for the next best thing: horseback riding for two hours along tree-lined trails and by a beach in Isabela. Not too shabby. More than ten years after my first ride, I still...
Parador Villa Antonio, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
I am all about hunting lionfish. These guys are gorgeous but invasive to the Caribbean. They were released by aquariums in Florida back in the late 1980s. Now they've taken over the waters of every Caribbean island, and we are working as fast as...
Desecheo Island
If you're looking for a great dive in Puerto Rico, head to the west coast in Rincon and join Taino Divers for the 14-mile excursion out to Desecheo Island—a marine-protected area sure to delight your senses. Swim through lots of fish, pinnacles,...
Borinquen, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico
Another great shore dive from Aguadilla, close to Crashboat but slightly more difficult to find, is El Natural. Ask a local or dive shop if you plan to venture here yourself. This is a gorgeous dive, shallow but with a lot of sponge and reef...
La Parguera, Lajas 00667, Puerto Rico
The most serene day trip is to this small town on the southwest coast of Puerto Rico, just an hour south of the popular surf destination of Rincon. Hourly boat rentals are available for you to skip around to all the local ocean mangroves that...
My boyfriend and I are like fish: We don't do well when we're out of the water for too long. When we went back home last Christmas, we decided to go kayaking. My friend told me people had spotted whales near Isla Ballena (Whale Island), so we...
Pso Bachon Valazquez, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Rincon is the surfing capital of Puerto Rico, and during swell season, it's easy to see why. We have gorgeous beaches with several breaks, there's room for everyone, and each wave attracts its own crowd. But the best part about surfing in Rincon...
Isla de Mona, Mayagüez 00680, Puerto Rico
If you ever have the chance to explore the island that is lingering 30 miles off the southwest coast of Puerto Rico.... then go! Mona Island is a marine protected area and no-take reserve. You are allowed to venture out there for daily trips to...
413 km, Carr Puerto Rico 2, Rincón 00602, Puerto Rico
I dive Tres Palmas pretty frequently, and I typically shore dive this site at the second reef. Most folks jump in the water and dive the area nearshore, but you're missing a lot of the bigger fish that await you just a short kick further. In about...
2207 Ave Pedro Albizu Campos Carr 115, Rincon, PR 00677
The team at Rincon Diving and Snorkeling are professional and experienced when it comes to leading and training scuba dives. They know the locations in Rincon and Aguadilla, and their staff is excellent and polite. They are open every day of the...
