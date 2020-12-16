Best secret bars in London
Collected by Emma John , AFAR Local Expert
69 Colebrooke Row, Islington, London N1 8AA, UK
Small to the point of accidental intimacy—just getting yourself seated could spark your next relationship—this is the kind of noirish bar that wants to fly under the radar. Which is, presumably, why they’ve never named it. To...
186 Portobello Rd, London W11 1LA, UK
Set along Portobello Road, the Distillery takes its inspiration from the history of gin; the on–site Resting Room bar serves rare international spirits. Don’t miss the Ginstitute, a beloved neighborhood museum that was relocated...
12-16 Artillery Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 7LS, UK
While it's not the clandestine experience it claims to be (we didn't have to ask for the mayor like the website says), The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town is a fun time beneath the Breakfast Club restaurant in Spitalfields. To enter, you walk through an...
39-45 Bermondsey St, London SE1 3XF, UK
Turn right out of London Bridge Station, down the road and under the tunnel and you'll find The Hide...a classy, cozy, relaxed bar and home to some of the most creative mixologists in London. You could choose one of the fantastic drinks form their...
1e Great Eastern St, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3EJ, UK
Ah, yes. Another hidden cocktail bar. I will never tire of them! This little gem is by appointment only (just call up and make a rez, no fuss!) and once you arrive at the desolate doorway just off Great Eastern in Shoreditch, ring up the host and...
