Best Restaurants in Lisbon
Collected by Nelson Carvalheiro , AFAR Local Expert
R. dos Sapateiros 230, 1100-581 Lisboa, Portugal
A Merendinha do Arco by the Rossio Arch is just that place and it has become one my favourite “Tascas” – Portuguese local eateries - that serves the best char grilled cutlass fish (peixe espada) and red bean rice that I have ever eaten. It’s a...
R. do Ginjal 72, 2800 Almada, Portugal
The name makes justice to the location of this restaurant, as it is literally at the end of the river walk on the other side of the Tagus. To get to the restaurant you will have to cross the river on the commuter ferry from Cais do Sodre (Lisbon...
Rua de S.Miguel nr.20, Alfama, 1100-544 Lisboa, Portugal
If you want to experience authentic Lisbon this is the place. Family run, this tiny restaurant (just seven tables) has been open for 40 years and the décor has not changed in that time. The food is basic and unpretentious with dishes like monkfish...
Rua dos Prazeres 52, 1200-355 Lisboa, Portugal
Nested in the maze of hippy chic Principe Real neighbourhood and a stone’s throw away from the Portuguese Parliament, Cantinho Lusitano is Lisbon’s epiphany of the Portuguese Petiscos (small eats) and good wine, hole in the wall restaurant. It is...
R. Rosa Araújo 8, 1250-195 Lisboa, Portugal
At the Porto Bay Liberdade Hotel exotic ingredients, French refined touches and Portuguese intricate flavours define a meal at its Bistro4 restaurant. A discreet space, shades and elegant textures enhanced by a lemon tree patio with a comfortable...
R. Bartolomeu de Gusmão 11, 1100-509 Lisboa, Portugal
Nutty bread layered with olive oil, jam, salt and cured pig's neck were the perfect accompaniment to rich Portuguese wine and 80 year old port. When visiting wine bars let the staff select your wines ask for the stories behind them. You'll feel...
R. do Teixeira 35, 1200-459 Lisboa, Portugal
Chef Ljubomir Stanisic’s restaurant is highly regarded and his tasting menu which is eight courses accompanied by Portuguese wines is a great way to sample things you might not try otherwise. Here again you’ll find excellent version of the “prego”...
Av. Alm. Reis nº1 - H, 1150-007 Lisboa, Portugal
Simply put, Ramiro is the best seafood restaurant Lisbon. It is a 100% local customer based and long established “Cervejaria” (literally translated to place where beer is dispensed), with an buzzing ambience and above all, very high quality cooked...
Armazem B, loja 9, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 1900-264 Lisboa, Portugal
Well, the menu is not just hamburgers, but you get the picture! Celebrity Chef Henrique Sa Pessoa's, brand new restaurant is primely located at the waterfront of one of Lisbon's most interesting areas: Alfama. Just across from the international...
