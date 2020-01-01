Best Places to Shop in Singapore
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
9 Yong Siak St, Singapore 168645
I fell in love with this independent bookshop in Singapore. Browse hard-to-find magazines, art books, and novels plus vintage sunglasses and Pez dispensers at this independent shop. You’ll also find handbound notebooks and letterpress postcards...
30 Seng Poh Rd, Singapore 168898
Many of the buildings in Tiong Bahru, a neighborhood near Chinatown, were built in the 1930s when the Singapore government undertook one of its first housing development projects. The two-story Tiong Bahru Market, which was completed in 2006 but...
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
The Shoppes at MBS feature outposts of practically every major designer label from Armani to Versace. The Shoppes are also home to a number of celebrity chef restaurants. Here you'll find Guy Savoy, Wolfgang Puck's Cut, Mario Batali's Osteria...
541 Orchard Road, Liat Tower, Singapore 238881
In May 2016, Hermes’ 30-year-old flagship store in Singapore reopened to much fanfare after a 15-month overhaul. The revamped sales space has an additional floor, a new separate section for furniture and an art exhibition space. The 670 square...
43 Keppel Rd, level 3 & 4, Singapore 099418
Taylor B's 140,000 square-foot showroom is the place many new arrivals to Singapore go for unique furnishings and accent pieces. Even if you don't have a new house to decorate, you can find interior design inspiration in this cavernous home décor...
113 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428803
This shop and café in a shophouse dating back to 1928 showcases a lovely selection of Peranakan pottery, painted tiffin carriers and textiles. Artist Bebe Seet designs much of the merchandise. She specialises in beaded slippers and art featuring...
208 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428907
Part antique shop, part museum, this perfectly preserved Peranakan heritage home is well worth a visit if you are in Katong on the east side of Singapore. Owner and fourth-generation Peranakan Peter Wee has been buying, restoring and selling...
1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994
If the retail-crazed crowds on Orchard Road are just too much, find reprieve in the quieter Great World City mall not far from Robertson Quay. You'll find all the usual suspects there (including international brands like Zara, Toys R Us and...
13 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178905
Singapore’s newest mall may also be its swankiest. Flanked by a luxury hotel and red carpet event-ready theatre, Capitol Piazza's tenant list is filled with high-end jewelry brands and hard to find European labels plus a tailor and super-luxe,...
8 Grange Road, #03-08 Orchard Cineleisure, Singapore 239695
This venue has closed.
One of my favorite places to shop for classic and quirky fashions, shoes and accessories. Rockstar carries a broader range of sizes than many local designers and will help you restock your wardrobe with fun and comfy staples....
7 Yong Siak St, Singapore 168644
This venue has closed.
Strangelets is the brainchild of an interior designer and architect who was tired of mass-produced, generically mod-European furnishings and went on a mission to find craftsmen and designers who were doing something...
Pagoda St, Singapore
Singapore is the home of many super-modern, high-end shopping malls but sometimes you prefer to browse $2 mugs, faux-silk robes and t-shirts instead of luxury brands. If that's the case, head to the street markets on Pagoda Street, Trengganu...
1 Rochor Canal Rd, Singapore 188504
Sim Lim Square is six stories of electronics and gadgets where you can find almost anything high-tech at competitive prices. Shop for cameras, camcorders, TVs and high-end sound systems on the first two levels. Vendors on levels three through six...
