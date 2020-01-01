Best Places to Get Your Groove On
Tap to the world beat and dance along!
Save Place
Calle Betis, 20, 41010 Sevilla, Spain
I love Flamenco, the passion and force that comes pouring from the soul, but it is refreshing to see flamenco danced with a smile. At “T de Triana” in Seville there is free flamenco on Tuesdays and Thursdays—check before going that these are still...
Save Place
Av. Juárez S/N, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The imposing, white-domed wedding cake now known as Palacio de Bellas Artes was originally planned as a national theater, and construction was begun in 1904. The Mexican Revolution, among other things, postponed its completion until 1934, which...
Save Place
Koh Chang, Ko Chang District, Trat, Thailand
Siam Hut has amazingly cheap bungalows right on the beach of Koh Chang. The bungalows come air conditioned or with fans, they have private bathrooms and there's a big communal seaside deck off the Tree House restaurant. At night they light these...
Save Place
Sycamore Building, Sycamore Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
A fanciful three-week celebration of the arts, Fringe has been an annual asylum for artistic oddballs since 1994. Nearly 650 productions— theater, dance, poetry, magic, outdoor installations—enliven venues all over Dublin. 353/(0) 1-670-6106....
Save Place
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The attractive San Telmo barrio began as an upscale area before tenement living took over. It’s back big-time now, helped by its famous antique flea market. On Sundays tourists and locals descend upon the Plaza Dorrego and its side lanes for...
