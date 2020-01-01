Best Places to Eat in Singapore
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Save Place
204 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428903
Save Place
18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582
The best fast food in Singapore's central business district can be found at Lau Pa Sat (Raffles Place MRT stop). This 150-year-old former fish, fruit, and veg market was converted into a collection of hawker food stalls in the 1970s. The market,...
Save Place
102 Syed Alwi Rd, Singapore 207678
Singapore's Little India has a wealth of South Indian restaurants to choose from, but my favorite for an unfussy, authentic South Indian meal is Anjappar across from retail giant Mustafa. Hailing from Chennai, the restaurant is known for its dosa—...
Save Place
47/49 Armenian Street, Singapore 179937
The Peranakans, a people unique to Singapore and its Straits neighbors, developed a fusion cuisine that combines Chinese ingredients with Malay spices and cooking techniques. The tangy and aromatic dishes often incorporate ingredients unfamiliar...
Save Place
5 Ann Siang Road, Singapore 069688
Oxwell's upstairs dining room serves refined pub fare while the rooftop and ground-floor bars lure in a strong happy hour and late night crowd. On weekend evenings, this buzzy corner of Ann Siang Hill and Club Street is closed to traffic and fills...
Save Place
66 Kampong Bugis, #01-01, Singapore 338987
Everything they cook up at Kilo Kitchen on the Kallang RIver (and its sister outlet, Kilo@Pact on Orchard Road) is good. They're constantly switching up the menu and adding new dishes, but one thing I need to have every time I go is the wasabi...
Save Place
115 Amoy St, 01-02, Singapore 069935
Ding Dong moved into its colorful, eclectic new digs on Amoy Street in the summer of 2016 but its fun and fresh approach to Asian fusion cooking remains the same. Unexpected combinations like homemade banana bread with foie gras, kimchi and banana...
Save Place
8 Raffles Ave, # 01-14 16 Esplanade, Singapore 039802
Crustacean lovers have come to the right place - Singaporeans LOVE prawns and take eating crabs to the next level. You'll find the big honkers imported from Sri Lanka and prepared with white pepper, black pepper and, a perennial favorite, red...
Save Place
17A Dempsey Rd, Singapore 249676
Let Chef Malcolm Lee take you on a culinary journey to Singapore's Peranakan heritage with a family-style set dinner. Lee serves updated versions of Peranakan classics using spices and techniques you'll only find in Singapore and the other Straits...
Save Place
73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, JTC Launchpad, Singapore 139957
Shipping containers house food trucks representing 35 different outlets and a wide range of cuisines in this hipster-ready live music, food and drink venue. In addition to local celebrity chefs like Damian D'Silva and French fave Garcons, you'll...
Save Place
161 Middle Rd, Singapore 188978
Chef Bjorn Shen takes a cheeky, no-holds-barred approach to cooking. He uses as many local ingredients as possible (and in sticky, buggy Singapore that takes a lot of leg work and constant weeding) and puts a lot of thought into the mostly sharing...
Save Place
10 Roberts Ln, Singapore 218289
Bar B Q Tonight grills up some of Singapore’s best Pakistani and Afghani barbecue. Try the grilled whole pomfret or the Afghani Chicken Kabab, skewered minced chicken marinated with mild spices and herbs and then flame-licked to perfection. You'll...
Save Place
95 Syed Alwi Road, Singapore 207671
For an authentic, vegetarian, South Indian dosa fix, head to the oldest Indian restaurant inSingapore. Order at the counter, pick up your drinks, choose a table and await the delivery of your dosa: a large crispy lentil pancake served with a few...
Save Place
39 Hongkong Street, Singapore 059678
Head Chef Ivan Brehm, Chef de Cuisine Mark Ebbels and their team at Bacchanalia have just received a well-deserved Michelin Star (2016). Book ahead for a fine dining experience in a relaxed, open-kitchen atmosphere on trendy Hongkong Street. Brehm...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever