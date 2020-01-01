Best Places to Eat in San Francisco
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
3870 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
Named after Chef Melissa Perello’s grandmother, Frances is a neighborhood fine-dining restaurant where the focus is on simple but elegant cuisine that lets the Northern California ingredients shine. The restaurant is only open for dinner and...
560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
At the restaurant Nopa in San Francisco's Western Addition, the long bar and communal tables are perfect places to perch on a weeknight. Go early, order an elderflower gimlet or a sparkling, minty Old Cuban (both off-menu). Don't miss the Mission...
1499 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
In the buzzy Mission neighborhood, Al's Place is the creation of former Ubuntu chef Aaron London and does genius things with seafood and vegetables, especially vegetables—vegetarians love this spot. This is one of the hottest...
428 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Walk around the city and you are likely to stumble upon a food truck that dishes out some incredible grub. San Francisco residents love these modern chuck wagons, including native Carlos Muela, who opened SoMa StrEat Food Park in 2012. Its...
432 Octavia St #1a, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
I'm a big ice cream fan and when I heard that there was a stand in Hayes Valley that uses liquid nitrogen to make ice cream, I put it on my must visit list for the next time I was in the Bay Area. I went to Hayes Valley on my last afternoon in San...
542 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Being from the East Coast and spending 8 years in New York City, it's safe to say that I'm a pizza snob. And when I moved to San Francisco, well, the slices here just didn't cut it. (To be fair, I gained some incredible Mexican food, but still.)...
2211 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
I can only describe the vegan Mexican food of Gracias Madre as a truly unexpected experience of culinary genius. They transformed a wildly famous cuisine of bold, rich, hearty, and heavy flavors into a selection of healthy, earthy dishes that...
4001 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Outerlands is an Outer Sunset institution. The small restaurant near Ocean Beach serves local, organic cuisine in a rustic-chic setting. Covered floor-to-ceiling in warm, rough-hewn wood, the interior invites lingering over an artisan cocktail or...
2889 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
There is no better way to begin the grand taco crawl down California’s coast than by visiting one of San Francisco’s most famed taquerias. If you ask a local, chances are that La Taqueria is going to be an honorable mention. Accolades hang on the...
1658 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
If one is going to throw around the word "iconic," let's make sure it's used appropriately. As with Zuni. The awkwardly shaped restaurant—it's in a narrow storefront with wider spaces on the mezzanine—was opened in 1979 by Billy West....
3150 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
The Wise Sons Deli menu claims that the Matzo Ball soup is "better than your Bubbies" I didn't have a Bubbie, but I did have this soup and it was...delicious. Savory broth with dill and the big ball had the consistency of polenta. My friend has...
199 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
It was the sardine chips that sealed the deal: When Rich Table opened, these fried potato chips with sardine fillets threaded through were all the food media wanted to talk about. Salty, fishy, crispy: a flavor trifecta that won Evan and Sarah...
198 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
On a sunny Hayes Valley corner is 20th Century Café, and though it may be a recent addition to the neighborhood, the pastries you’ll find their are firmly rooted in tradition. Opened last summer by former Range pastry chef Michelle Polzine and...
595 Alabama St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
In 2002, pastry chef Elisabeth Prueitt and her husband, bread baker Chad Robertson, opened Tartine Bakery in San Francisco’s Mission District. Ever since, crowds of locals and tourists have lined up outside the artisanal bakery for country bread,...
901 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
The artic char tacos were a tough choice, but we had to decide. The waitress had a very patient look on her face as we went back and forth from the the list of eight gourmet and very California-meets-Mexico tacos. The meat choices alone were...
3940 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
They do their own blend of beans called Elbow Grease, and it’s high-octane stuff.
83 Minna St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Anchor & Hope is a great seafood restaurant located on the SoMa/FiDi border in downtown San Francisco. Specializing in seafood, I love to visit them for oysters and beer after work. They have yummy house made fries and a killer lobster roll. The...
5322 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
While there is much excellent Chinese food in San Francisco, it can take some time to find a place that really shines—except when you know to look for Hong Kong Lounge II. Opened more than two years ago and headed up by two chefs from Hong Kong,...
101 Spear St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Most dim sum places in the San Francisco Bay Area are pretty typical of what you can find in Asia, culture and all. And while I love authentic as much as the next person, there is a place that has elevated the art of the dumpling. I am not alone...
1331 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
If you’re heading to Golden Gate Park, pick up picnic provisions first at Arizmendi Bakery in the Inner Sunset. This worker-owned cooperative, which also runs Berkeley’s famous Cheese Board Collective, offers homemade vegetarian pizzas, pastries,...
1529 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
Nicole Krasinski describes the novel concept of her restaurant State Bird Provisions as “dim sum and a great hors d’oeuvre party morphed into one experience.” She and her husband, chef Stuart Brioza, prepare beautifully executed...
