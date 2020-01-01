Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Athens

Collected by Kimberly Bradley , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
In the past decade Athenian restaurant culture has upped its game. Along with the wonderful traditional family-owned tavernas serving local fare, Michelin-starred venues have been reinterpreting Greek favorites with creativity and aplomb to increasingly discerning crowds. Even Greek coffee (with grounds on the bottom of the cup) has branched out. Remember, dinner hour here is often 9-ish; and most of the year the action takes place outdoors under balmy skies.
Save Place

Cookoovaya

Chatzigianni Mexi 2, Athina 115 28, Greece
Cookoovaya’s five chefs (Periklis Koskinas, Manos Zournatzis, Vaggelis Liakos, Spyros Liakos, Nikos Karathanos; all individual Athenian stars) have gotten together to celebrate “wise cuisine”—which is how they see Greek...
More Details >
Save Place

Mama Roux

Aiolou 48, Athina 105 60, Greece
Although the restaurant claims it’s “American” (the owner is from San Francisco), local Greeks are laying claim on this all-day hangout. Breakfasts and brunches—creamy Greek yogurt and pancakes—start the day,...
More Details >
Save Place

I Kriti

Veranzerou 5, Athina 106 77, Greece
I Kriti (Greek for “Crete”) has been serving some of Athens’ best Cretan cuisine long before the island's hearty cuisine became fashionable in the mid-2000s. A charming, utterly unpretentious tavern tucked into a nondescript...
More Details >
Save Place

Zarkadoulas

Vithinias 32, Nikea 184 50, Greece
Pireaus is Athens's harbor town, and at least one restaurant in every harbor town does seafood best—Zarkadoulas is a heavy contender and favorite even for those who live far beyond the neighborhood. Tucked away in a back street, this taverna...
More Details >
Save Place

Hytra

Leof. Andrea Siggrou 107, Athina 117 45, Greece
Hytra serves nouvelle Greek cuisine at its finest, in a location inside the Onassis Cultural Centre (and, in the warmer months, atop it). The name “Hytra” comes from the ancient Greek word for a terra-cotta vase,...
More Details >
Save Place

Brettos Bar

Kidathineon 41, Athina 105 58, Greece
While sitting outside at a café in Plaka, the historical neighborhood in Athens, a brightly colored wall across the way—filled with bottles—caught my eye. Ouzo was something I wanted to try, as it is for many first-time visitors to Greece, but...
More Details >
Save Place

Taf Coffee

Emmanouil Benaki 7, Athina 106 78, Greece
Taf Coffee started out as a family-owned coffee roastery in the 1990s then quickly moved beyond Greek brews to becoming Athens’ main source for international gourmet roasts. Owner Yannis Taloumis opened the doors to Taf Coffee (a...
More Details >
Save Place

Tudor Hall Restaurant at The King George Athens

Vasileos Georgiou A 3, Athina 105 64, Greece
Dining at the King George at the Tudor Hall Restaurant & Bar is not to be missed. The Acropolis is so close it feels as if you can reach out to touch it. Seeing the Acropolis lit up in the evening while you enjoy one of the most memorable meals of...
More Details >
Save Place

Kostas Souvlaki

Pentelis 5, Athina 105 57, Greece
The queue is long and you’ll have to eat standing up, but this spotless hole-in-the-wall does the best souvlaki in town. Don’t worry if you confuse it with the other Kostas joint on trendy Agia Irini Square—at either place, the pita bread is...
More Details >
Save Place

Ama Lachei

Kallidromiou 69, Athina 106 83, Greece
A school-turned-mezedopoleío serves delicious meze including bakalyaro (walnut-crusted fish fillets) and pita topped with yogurt and smoked eggplant. Bonus: a patio surrounded by bougainvillea.
More Details >
Save Place

The Seychelles Restaurant

Keramikou 49, Athina 104 36, Greece
This neo-taverna in the Metaxourgeio district is a favorite for its reinvented Greek classics, such as slow-cooked octopus with pickled okra and sardines grilled in grape leaves, paired with affordable wines and party beats. 
More Details >
Save Place

Fabrica tou Efrosinou

Anastasiou Zinni 34, Athina 117 41, Greece
Located in the Koukaki neighborhood, rustic Fabrika tou Efrosinou is all about tradition and simplicity. Fine wines—many made by the chef’s wife—accompany savory pies, plump cracked wheat meatballs, and other seasonal dishes that...
More Details >
Save Place

Vezené

Vrasida 11, Athina 161 21, Greece
Local ingredients take center stage at Vezené, a bistro in central Athens, where chef-owner Ari Vezené ages his own meats, sources the best seafood in Greece, and cooks 150 meals a day for people in need. This appeared in the January/February 2018...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
  2. 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
  3. 3 Where to Go in Fall Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
  4. 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
  5. 5 Travel News The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum

More From AFAR

Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Why Skiing in Western Canada is So Romantic
Why Skiing in Western Canada is So Romantic
Sponsored by Ski Canada
Here's Why Après-Ski is Better in Canada
Here's Why Après-Ski is Better in Canada
Sponsored by Ski Canada