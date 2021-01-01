Best Places to Drink in San Francisco
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Save Place
Lower Nob Hill, San Francisco, CA, USA
Bourbon and Branch is a traditional speakeasy. Their 8 house rules—hushed voices and no cell phones among them—encourage neighborly conversation in a very relaxed setting. It's a great way to meet people if you're traveling alone as...
Save Place
579 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
Owned and operated by the same husband and wife team since 1977, Anchor Oyster Bar in the Castro has been serving up the same fresh seafood dishes for decades. Head here for classics like shrimp cocktails, clam chowder, seafood salads, and, of...
Save Place
736 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
You couldn't find a union more perfect if you tried. Bread wizard Josey Baker, who mastered the art of crafting whole wheat flour into complex, delicious loaves of bread, joins Jeremy Tooker of Four Barrel Coffee, one of the city's infamous third...
Save Place
3174 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
At ABV, you’ll find upscale riffs on classic bar comforts, such as falafel-battered merguez corn dogs and these mapo pork sloppy joes served in steamed buns.
Save Place
730 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Overlooking Yerba Buena Gardens is a wonderful tea café called Samovar. This is the place for tea connoisseurs as they offer tea varieties from all over the world as well as limited edition teas. Samovar also offers tea and food pairings...
Save Place
200 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Stop by Reveille Coffee Co and your morning will be instantly better. The light, airy space in North Beach serves up coffee, pastries, and some of the best avocado and egg toast you’ll find in the city. Founded by Christopher and Tommy Newbury,...
Save Place
1026 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Another key player in San Francisco’s "third wave" coffee revolution, Ritual Coffee is dedicated to making the best cup of coffee you’ll find in the city. Since opening its flagship store in the Mission in 2005, Ritual has worked to source beans...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit
- 2 Museums + Galleries Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows Coming to 13 U.S. Cities
- 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Tips + News Can I Travel Once I’m Vaccinated?
- 5 Tips + News Fully Vaccinated People Can Gather Without Masks, CDC Says