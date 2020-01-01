The Best Bars in Bangkok

No matter your personality or favorite tipple, Bangkok has your new favorite bar. Step into The Iron Fairies for a cocktail mixed in the muddled light of a steam punk apothecary. Get in on gin at the, shall we say, interestingly named Teens of Thailand. Want something that veers more traditional? Tep Bar is your go-to for the evening. Or perhaps you want jazz or the feel of a James Bond adventure? Yes, it's all there in Bangkok.