No matter your personality or favorite tipple, Bangkok has your new favorite bar. Step into The Iron Fairies for a cocktail mixed in the muddled light of a steam punk apothecary. Get in on gin at the, shall we say, interestingly named Teens of Thailand. Want something that veers more traditional? Tep Bar is your go-to for the evening. Or perhaps you want jazz or the feel of a James Bond adventure? Yes, it's all there in Bangkok.
8 ซอย นานา Khwaeng Pom Prap, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
The resurgence of Chinatown as a hip place to imbibe has seen the opening of choice new bars and restaurants. What’s more, the unique architecture of the neighborhood’s traditional shophouses has imbued many of them with a cool, atmospheric vibe...
Soi Charoen Krung 28, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
A clue to the appeal of the bar Tropic City is in its name: Here, sultry influences from Polynesia, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America fuse in a most refreshing way. The tropical theme informs everything from the decor—a tasteful...
27/34 Soi Si Bamphen, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
The undisputed king of Bangkok dive bars, Wong’s Place has a character of its own. It’s hard to describe exactly why you should go to this hole-in-the-wall institution near Lumphini Park. The furniture has seen better days, the toilets...
Soi Yi Sip Song Karakadakhom 4, Khwaeng Pom Prap, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
Authentic Thai elements are to the fore at Tep Bar – a new venue in the old town. Housed in an atmospheric shophouse, the bar serves potent cocktails and home infused ya dong (Thai herbal whisky), while traditional musicians provide an atmospheric...
13 Samsen Rd, Khwaeng Wat Sam Phraya, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Bangkok's bar scene is getting flashier, but havens of authenticity remain. One such venue is Adhere the 13th Blues Bar. Located a stone's throw from the backpacker area of Banglamphu, the hole-in-the-wall bar boasts potent drinks, a welcoming...
Evoking the exotica of colonialism as well as James Bond movies, gentlemen’s clubs and decadent gambling dens, Maggie Choos one of Bangkok’s most unique venues. Patrons enter through a dark wooden door and descend down a steep staircase to an...
3 Soi Suan Phlu, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Another hot bar in Bangkok that harnesses a retro aesthetic is Smalls. Located in the increasingly hip enclave of Suan Phlu in Sathorn, the bar feels like a cross between a Parisian bistro and a smoky jazz club. Indeed, resident blues and jazz...
76 ซอย นานา Khwaeng Pom Prap, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
Gin is the thing at Teens of Thailand, one of a burgeoning contingent of hip bars, galleries and dining spots in the happening Charoenkrung area of the city. Mixologist Niks Anuman-Rajadhon is something of a connoisseur and his vast contingent of...
2 ซอย สุขุมวิท 57 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Straddled over three floors in the upscale area of Thong Lor, Octave offers Asian-style tapas and fresh seafood paired with fine wines and bespoke cocktails. The venue’s chief calling card is its fabulous 360-degree views over the city,...
7 ซอย สุขุมวิท 51 Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
A bar, gallery and bohemian hangout, WTF plays a central role in Bangkok’s creative scene. It has hosted shows by notable local and international artists such as sculptor Sutee Kunavichayanont and sadly missed photographer Tim Hetherington....
Suan Phlu Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
With its roughhewn wooden furniture, brick walls and casually attired bar team, Junker and Bar is the epitome of a laid-back neighbourhood hangout. Presiding over this convivial setting, Bard Passapong – the venue’s owner and resident master...
235/13 Soi Sukhumvit 21, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
A venue with a pronounced Thai stamp is Q and A. A collaboration between a collective of Bangkok mixology whizzes, the speakeasy style bar has earned a formidable reputation for its drinks. Especially striking are the twists provided by the use of...
10110 51 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
The brainchild of ZudRangMa Records owner Maft Sai, this cosy venue attracts some of the planet's best leftfield DJs. The soundtrack here can vary from old-school Thai music to sounds from Africa, Europe, and further afield.
