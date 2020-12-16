Best Places to Christmas Shop Around the World
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
Delightful markets, lit up stores, grand promenades: these places around the world beckon holiday shoppers to fill their bags with special gifts.
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
75009 Paris, France
Galeries Lafayette Haussmann is worth a visit if only to stand under its magnificent glass dome. The family business has survived as a one-stop-shopping hub for five generations, thanks to steady innovation and an emphasis on high fashion and...
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Near the base of the landmark Rialto Bridge, the historic Rialto Market is well worth a wander. Seek it out in the early morning when it provides an authentic local experience (and awesome social-media ops), with fishmongers hawking their fresh...
Locals organized a memorial after Václav Havel, the first president of the Czech Republic, died on December 18, 2011. The experience was surreal: I had read his play Largo Desolato for an English course a year earlier.
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona's Fira de Santa Llúcia may not be as big or diverse as some of the Christmas Markets in other parts of Europe, but it has some very unique decorations. There's the Caganer, a long-time figure in Catalan nativity scenes, that's most often...
Galerie du Roi 5, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
The Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert is one of the oldest covered shopping arcades in Europe. This upscale shopping mall is located just opposite the Grand Place and is a beautiful place to window shop. Inside you will find jewellery, handbags, a...
111 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
Chicago is amazing during the summer, but winter visitors are in for some seasonal perks. City ice rinks open. Christmas trees go up along Michigan Avenue. And the Macy's on State Street decorates its windows for the holidays. This Macy's is one...
50 Bloor St W Basement, Toronto, ON M4W 3L8, Canada
A highlight of the winter season is to see the dressed-up windows at two of major department stores during the holiday season. At The Bay, you'll usually be able to hear music from the windows. It's quite a spectacle and brings joy to so many...
Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, USA
A 1,200-acre green space filled with museums, theaters, and gardens, Balboa Park is the center of art and culture in San Diego. It’s also one of the city’s most historic sites, built for the Panama–California exhibition in 1915. While the museums...
25 Christmas Ln, Frankenmuth, MI 48734, USA
If you make a visit to Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, just be ready to be amazed: this place is a football field and a half full of Christmas wonder and joy-- no scrooges allowed. Established in 1945 by Wally Bronner, it is the world's largest...
