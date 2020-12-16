Best Places in Quebec City to Try Quebecois Food
Collier Lumpkin
Authentic bistros, French-inflected patisseries, innovative wild game and seafood dishes. Quebec City is a gastronomic wonderland.
73 Rue du Sault-au-Matelot, Québec, QC G1K 3Y9, Canada
With both a traditional bistro menu and a more innovative market menu, Echaude offers a diverse approach to Quebecois food in the picturesque lower portion of the old city. Focusing on sourcing their products as locally as possible, their tartares...
4624 Chemin Royal, Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, QC G0A 3W0, Canada
Given the strong French influence in Quebec City, it is imperative to find the 'perfect' croissant—crisp yet tender, buttery but not greasy, and layered with pockets of warm, fresh-from-the-oven air. Hidden away on the far east side of the Ile...
17 Rue Saint-Stanislas, Québec, QC G1R 4G7, Canada
Plating in groups of three, Chef Stephane Roth pushes the limits of the gastronomic pleasures of the Quebec region with his series of highly curated tasting menus. Only open for dinner, and with a very small but gorgeous dining room, it's...
1110 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1S4, Canada
With much of northern Quebec covered by boreal forest (or Taiga, as otherwise known), chefs Jean-Luc Boulay (of Saint Amour fame) and the young Arnaud Marchand have built a truly seasonal, local restaurant highlighting the exceptional products of...
52 Rue du Petit Champlain, Québec, QC G1K 4H4, Canada
Food of the Quebec region centers on game—bison, deer, and even rabbit. Braving the bus-loads of fall-leaf-seeking tourists, find a table on the terrace at Le Lapin Saute to enjoy the house-made charcuterie platter. Loaded down with braised duck...
1 Rue des Carrières, Québec, QC G1R 4P5, Canada
Set high above the St. Lawrence on Cap Diamant, overlooking Old Québec, this imposing yet inviting landmark is as much a lodging as it is a tourist attraction, borne out of its reputation as the most photographed hotel in the world. Opened...
49 Rue Saint Louis, Québec, QC G1R 3Z2, Canada
Tucked up the hill from the famous Chateau, and only open for the past four months, La Buche is a new "downtown" take on the rural Quebecois cabane au sucre concept. Drawing deeply from the meat-heavy comfort food found in maple sugar camps, the...
While driving around Ile D'Orleans, it is easy to bypass the northern end of the island. With fewer public farms and tourist stops than the southern edge, the north is full of roaming cattle and sheep, and ducks. You will know you've arrived at La...
