Best Places for a Pizza Pilgrimage
Collected by Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor
Save Place
2406 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
Opened in 2005 by husband and wife duo Annie and Craig Stoll, Pizzeria Delfina’s original Mission location became an instant hit in San Francisco. The pizzeria is an annex to Delfina restaurant, their first James Beard Award–winning venture, and...
Save Place
210 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Head to SoMa to try chef Anthony Mangieri’s all-handmade Neapolitan-style pizzas, naturally leavened and baked in a wood-fired brick oven in open view of all the customers. Favorite styles include the classic Margherita and the Filetti—fresh...
Save Place
1570 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
There's no need to fly all the way to Italy to try the pie that earned first place at the 2007 World Pizza Cup. Just head to North Beach and Tony's Pizza Napoletana, where chef-owner Tony Gemignani was the first American to win the...
Save Place
3299 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
What began as a humble pop-up at Vinyl Café on Divisadero Street in 2009 has since turned into a San Francisco favorite. Jeff Krupman recently opened a brick-and-mortar PizzaHacker in Bernal Heights. The former bank was painted over with dark blue...
Save Place
2240 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
Opened as a New York-inspired, 50-seat pizza joint in North Berkeley in 2004 has since expanded across the Bay to San Francisco. Karen and Will Gioia met at the Culinary Institute of America and baked their way around the world, eventually landing...
Save Place
641 Vallejo St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Sister restaurant to Tony’s Pizza Neapoletana, Capo’s Chicago Pizza specializes in just that. Try chef Tony Gemignani’s classic Chicago styles four ways: deep dish, cast iron pan, stuffed crust, or thin crust. Half the fun of heading to Capo’s is...
Save Place
846 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
With two locations in the city and one in the East Bay, Little Star Pizza is becoming San Francisco’s go-to for deep-dish pizza. It’s all about the crust, and Little Star’s is a buttery cornmeal that stays crisp even when filled with fresh sauce...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25