Best Overall Places to go Shopping

Most people in Qatar have some serious purchasing power. This power has translated into a thirst for luxury goods, internationally known brands, and commodities available in the rest of the world. This demand has been met and now Doha offers copious shopping possibilities for locals and visitors. At The Pearl, one can shop for a Ferrari, a ball gown, or a cup of hot cocoa, and upscale shopping malls are filled with Western brands made to cure expats' homesickness.