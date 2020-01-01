Where are you going?
Best Overall Places to go Shopping

Collected by Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert
Most people in Qatar have some serious purchasing power. This power has translated into a thirst for luxury goods, internationally known brands, and commodities available in the rest of the world. This demand has been met and now Doha offers copious shopping possibilities for locals and visitors. At The Pearl, one can shop for a Ferrari, a ball gown, or a cup of hot cocoa, and upscale shopping malls are filled with Western brands made to cure expats' homesickness.
Villaggio Shopping Mall

Al Waab St, Doha, Qatar
Go shopping at Villagio Mall, an opulent Venetian-style shopping mall traversed by water canals and a fleet of gondolas offering rides to the shoppers. The Mall is inconspicuously partitioned into two sections: one geared to cater to middle class...
Landmark Shopping Mall

Al Shamal Road، Doha, Qatar
Landmark Mall: Landmark is located in Al Gharaffa area to the north of Doha City. The mall opened in the year 2000 and was subsequently expanded in 2008 to its current total floor area of over half a million square foot. The mall offers a relaxed...
Souq Waqif

Al Souq, Doha, Qatar
Souq Waqif is one of the top tourist destinations in Doha and one of the most traditional markets in the region. A hundred years ago, this was the place where the Bedouins traded livestock, spices and general goods, but now, the old souq has been...
City Center Mall

Doha City Center 4th Street، Doha, Qatar
City Center Mall, is centrally located in West Bay, right in the middle of the business district. It is one of Qatar’s oldest shopping centers and although currently undergoing a massive face lift, the mall is open and fully operational. The...
Ezdan mall

Doha, Qatar
There are three Ezdan Malls in the country, but the largest and most centrally located is the one in the Gharafa area. Although it is next to a newer mall, across the street from the iconic Landmark Mall, and close to a hypermarket, Ezdan has set...
Lagoona Mall

66 West Bay Lagoon Street, الدوحة، Qatar
This stylish mall is located between the iconic Zig-Zag towers. The proximity to the Grand Hyatt and the Ritz Carlton Doha Hotels, makes this mall a favorite with tourists staying in the area. It is smaller than Villaggio, Landmark and City Centre...
