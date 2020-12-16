Best of Winter in New Orleans
Collected by Geraldine Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
New Orleans is never short of an excuse to throw a parade or put on a festival, but winter is the official carnival season. It kicks off on Twelfth Night and culminates in the weeks-long celebration of Mardi Gras.
First opened in 2004 in a former office building in the Central Business District, the Loews New Orleans Hotel completed a $4 million renovation in November 2014. The new look is modern, but with a nod to the Big Easy: rooms and suites (which, by...
A National Historic Landmark that has also been named one of America’s Great Public Spaces, Jackson Square is the historic heart of New Orleans. Under the French, it went by the name the Place d’Armes and it wasn’t until the first half of the 19th...
A festive supper to celebrate the end of Advent and the arrival of the New Year, Réveillon is a New Orleans Creole tradition that's been revived by the city's restaurants—and you don't have to fast (as was customary) or wait until after midnight...
French Quarter Fest is billed as the largest free concert in the South and features local musicians of varied genres. Over the course of four days in April, you can experience all kinds of music, by over 100 performers scattered throughout the...
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
The second-oldest bowl game in the U.S. (behind the Rose Bowl), the Sugar Bowl is an annual American college football game that pits the SEC champion against a top-tier opponent (starting in 2015, the Big 12 champion).
First opened in 1893 as Grunewald Hotel, this historic building stretches an entire city block and has a storied past that’s equally expansive. The Roosevelt has played host to presidents and senators, duchesses and dignitaries, actors and...
This English-inspired hotel has been the place to stay in New Orleans for basically forever—well, since it opened in 1984, at least. It’s plush without being pompous, stately without being too serious, though it should be said that this is the...
