Best of Winter in Amsterdam

By the Winter Solstice, Amsterdam's holiday season is in full swing. At Westergasfabriek, Winterparade mixes theater, eating, drinking and making merry. Wereldkerstcircus performs at Carre Theatre. Good Dutchies receive presents on December 5, while their parents exchange sarcastic poems. The season concludes with fireworks throughout town. Amsterdam Fashion Week struts through in January, a month that also includes National Tulip Day―a chance to pick your own tulip in Dam Square.