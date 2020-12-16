Where are you going?
Best of Winter in Amsterdam

Collected by Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert
By the Winter Solstice, Amsterdam's holiday season is in full swing. At Westergasfabriek, Winterparade mixes theater, eating, drinking and making merry. Wereldkerstcircus performs at Carre Theatre. Good Dutchies receive presents on December 5, while their parents exchange sarcastic poems. The season concludes with fireworks throughout town. Amsterdam Fashion Week struts through in January, a month that also includes National Tulip Day―a chance to pick your own tulip in Dam Square.
Ice-Skating the Canals

Canals of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands
When it gets cold enough in a Dutch winter, residents of Amsterdam and Utrecht don ice skates and take to the frozen canals. The cold weather is met with anticipation and joy, residents raid their closets and canal-side shops to find their gear....
Het Muziektheater

Amstel 3, 1011 PN Amsterdam, Netherlands
With its 14-meter curved façade overlooking the Amstel River, Amsterdam's Muziektheater cuts a dramatic swath in one of the city's oldest neighborhoods. Home to The Dutch Opera and Dutch National Ballet, it's housed in the same building as...
Museumplein

Museumplein, 1071 DJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
On bright, cold days from late November through February, Museumplein is transformed into a wintry wonderland, with an ice rink, holiday market and craft-making displays. With the mighty Rijksmuseum as a backdrop, join locals in favorite outdoor...
Café Americain

Leidsekade 97, 1017 PN Amsterdam, Netherlands
When temps dip into the single digits in November, Dutchies show their passion for skating by taking to the ice at rinks throughout the city. Temporary facilities pop up in Leidseplein and Museumplein, where tourists join locals practicing jumps...
Ice Skating in Kinderdijk

2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
When waterways in the Netherlands freeze into glittering paths, overjoyed residents take to the ice. Visitors can buy or rent a pair of noren (traditional long-blade skates) to glide across town or take part in one of the country’s dozens of...
Damrak

Damrak, 1012 Amsterdam, Netherlands
It might not rival German Christmas markets—or even those in Maastricht and Valkenburg in South Holland—but Amsterdam's first annual Winter Market debuted in November 2013, bringing twinkling music, festive music, holiday shopping and seasonal...
Dam Square

Dam, 1012 JS Amsterdam, Netherlands
The central hub of downtown Amsterdam is Dam Square, and it’s been at the heart of the city’s history since the 13th century. Today, the open-air public space is ringed by shops and restaurants and packed with people, including street performers...
Westergasfabriek

Pazzanistraat 33, 1014 DB Amsterdam, Netherlands
This sprawling 19th-century former gasworks complex west of the Canal Ring was a polluted site for decades after its closing in the mid-1960s. It was cleaned up and reopened in 2003 as a park, and its architecturally significant red-brick...
