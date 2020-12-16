Best of The Bay Area
Collected by Jean-Erick Dorval
200 Centennial Dr, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA
I had heard that the botanical garden at UC Berkeley in Berkeley, California, was worth visiting, but I didn't expect it to be so beautiful. Set among the hills that rise above the city, the botanical garden seems to go on and on, one beautiful...
400 40th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
On a cold evening I craved some gooey goodness and headed straight to Homeroom for warm, delicious mac and cheese. This Temescal district favorite never fails to satisfy my cheesy cravings. With over 10 different varieties of mac & cheese on the...
I discovered this Marin Headlands view of the Golden Gate Bridge on one of my very first trips to San Francisco. In my three-plus years living in the Bay Area, I still haven’t found a view to top it. My favorite time to visit is just after sunset,...
1200 Euclid Ave, Berkeley, CA 94708, USA
This city-owned park in Berkeley will steal your heart, even before you find the stone slide! While I was exploring the park for the first time, I'd already been wowed by the little league park of my dreams, the magical Redwood trail running...
South Hall Rd, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA
Rising high, the Sather Tower beacons visitors to at least absorb the higher education and beautifully laid out campus. Enter the campus from Telegraph Ave side and make your way up the hill towards the obelisk-shaped monument. You can climb the...
2501 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Orinda, CA 94563, USA
This is my favorite 30-35 mile ride in the East Bay, and spring and fall are the times to see the colors really pop. Make your way up and out of Berkeley on Spruce and head straight on Wildcat Canyon to enter the majestic Tilden park, when you hit...
601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Spend the night nestled under the Golden Gate Bridge in the most dignified of accommodations: the former living quarters of high-ranking officers in the U.S. Army. Cavallo Point is the result of the luxurious reimagining of a cluster of military...
400 Gate 5 Rd, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Heath Ceramics was founded in 1948 by Edith Heath. Today it is one of the most lasting examples of midcentury American design. Heath is famous for its tableware collections, as well as its tile. The colors are amazing, and their bud vases make for...
Every once in a while, the sun shines bright in San Francisco and every city residents flocks to the nearest park or beach to soak up the sun and day drink. Baker Beach, in the confines of SF, seems worlds away from city life. The view of the...
Ovocný trh 19, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague’s Grand Café Orient is the only cubist-designed space of its kind in the world. It occupies the first floor of the House of the Black Madonna, designed in 1911 by modernist architect Josef Gočár. Renovated in 2005, the...
