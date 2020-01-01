Best of the bay area
There is so much more to the Bay Area than San Francisco...the charming town of Sausalito with its beautiful views of the city, the lively atmosphere of Berkeley, the hipness of Oakland, the natural beauty of the bay's beaches and parks, plus the wine country in the East Bay and its many cute towns. This list of attractions in the Bay Area is a great starting point but you'll soon realize there is much more to explore!
