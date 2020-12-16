Best of Sydney, Cape Breton
Collected by Stacey Zable , AFAR Contributor
Save Place
Cabot Trail, Pleasant Bay, NS B0E 2P0, Canada
The Queen of all of Nova Scotia’s driving routes – the Cabot Trail – is typically littered with superlatives such as best, greatest, and most scenic. It certainly deserves praise as it provides a whole different feel of Nova Scotia than the other...
Save Place
Nova Scotia, Canada
This national park protects about 20 percent of northern Cape Breton, covering 951 square kilometers (367 square miles) of scenic upland. The Cabot Trail runs through the park, and drivers will be grateful for the numerous scenic lookouts where...
Save Place
259 Park Service Rd, Louisbourg, NS B1C 2L2, Canada
In 1713 the French built a massive stone fortress on this site, less than an hour from where Sydney stands today. The English destroyed the structure in 1760 to ensure it would never fall back into French hands. Now a national historic site, the...
Save Place
17 Museum St, Glace Bay, NS B1A 6H9, Canada
Get an in-depth look at Cape Breton’s coal-mining industry in this museum just 30 minutes northeast of Sydney (and not far from the Fortress of Louisbourg). A must-see: the underground tour, guided by retired miners, of the Ocean Deeps Colliery...
Save Place
35 Su'n Awti, Membertou, NS B1S 0A5, Canada
This living history park honors the Membertou people by telling their stories and sharing the ancient Mi’kmaq culture. A large indoor exhibition area holds photographs and interactive displays; reenactments and cultural presentations help visitors...
Save Place
559 Chebucto St, Baddeck, NS B0E 1B0, Canada
Celebrate the genius of the prolific inventor Alexander Graham Bell with a visit to this historic site. Museum exhibits show how Bell and his colleagues invented the first hydrofoil boat and, most famously, the telephone, and are credited with...
Save Place
74 Esplanade, Sydney, NS B1P 1A1, Canada
Sydney’s scenic and inviting waterfront is a great place to watch ships coming and going from the harbor and, if you’re lucky, to hear buskers playing traditional Celtic tunes. Be sure to have your picture taken next to the Big Fiddle of the...
Save Place
75 Charlotte St, Sydney, NS B1P 1B8, Canada
Visitors can take in four historic sites in Sydney during a short walking tour. Cossit House was built in 1787 for an Anglican minister who moved to Cape Breton after the American Revolution. Guests are invited to participate in activities typical...
Save Place
Cape Breton’s huge Bras d’Or Lake, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve known as Canada’s inland sea, is actually an arm of the Atlantic Ocean. To explore its waters, set sail on the 20-meter (67-foot), five-sail schooner Amoeba. Owner and captain John...
Save Place
4581 Grand Mira North Rd, Huntington, NS B1K 1V5, Canada
Just 29 kilometers (18 miles) from Sydney you’ll find a wildlife park where some 50 varieties of native and exotic animals make their home in 200 well-groomed hectares (500 acres). Many of the creatures, such as moose, cougars, reindeer, wolves...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25