Best of Summer in Stockholm
Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
Mild temperatures, fun festivals, beautiful scenery, and secluded archipelago islands make summer the best time to explore Stockholm.
Save Place
Djurgårdsslätten 49-51, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
No celebration brings otherwise reserved Swedes out of their shells more than the summer solstice festival of Midsummer. While its roots are pagan, Midsummer is celebrated by all classes of society. You’ll find folks wearing handmade wildflower...
Save Place
Rosendalsvägen 38, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
It really doesn’t get more eco-friendly and organic than dining on freshly baked bread and pastries at Rosendals Trädgård Kafé and Bageri. Their breads are baked with biodynamic flour from the Saltå Kvarn mill in nearby Järna, and their dishes are...
Save Place
Stockholm, Sweden
August is definitely the month for crawfish (crayfish) parties all over Sweden, and it’s also a great opportunity to hang with friends, sing indecipherable songs, and down some tasty adult beverages. Many restaurants and cruises offer...
Save Place
Jussi Björlings allé, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
While Gothenburg may hold the official title as Sweden’s Culinary Capital (no place does seafood like Gothenburg), Stockholm has a strong foodie scene that comes out in full force during the early summer festival—Smaka På Stockholm, or Taste of...
Save Place
December in Stockholm is a great time to explore various Christmas markets (Julmarknader) around town. At Stortorget in Gamla stan (Old town), you'll find the city's most popular Christmas market where you can pick up a variety of porcelain...
Save Place
Regeringsgatan 25, 111 53 Stockholm, Sweden
One of the cool things about Stockholm: It is one of a handful of cities around the world where you can actually land a hot air balloon in town. So, a unique way of exploring Stockholm is to fly over it, and there are several companies operating...
Save Place
Fjäderholmarna, Sweden
A 25-minute ferry ride from Slussen takes you to Fjäderholmarna (the Feather Islands) where you can sample slowed-down archipelago living. Once on the island, there are several artisan shops like Krukmakeri, which makes pottery, and Åtta Glas,...
Save Place
111 30 Stockholm, Sweden
While you could easily walk over to Djurgården, you can hop aboard one of Stockholm's classic white ferries that depart for Djurgården from Slussen and regularly ferry visitors and locals across the harbor over to Skansen, Waldemarsudde, or the...
Save Place
2, Sveavägen 59, 113 59 Stockholm, Sweden
Since its inception in 1998, Stockholm Pride Week remains one of the city’s largest and most popular festivals. It spans five days. The largest gay-pride celebration in Scandinavia, Pride week brings out everyone from politicians and celebrities...
Save Place
111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Save Place
Sergels torg, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm Kulturfestival offers a mix of music, theater, and other artistry connected to culture—from jazz acts and rock bands to African beats—and you may run into the occasional bleeding zombie walking by as part of the city’s Zombie Walk....
Save Place
Stockholm's Archipelago Fair (Skärgårdsmässan) brings in a handful of local artisans, many based out in Stockholm’s archipelago as well as various Baltic states, exhibiting work inspired by island life.
Save Place
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
In a city known for clean lines, Stockholm’s Södermalm district (“Söder” to locals) is surprisingly nonconformist. A slum in the 18th century, the neighborhood is now home to a mix of clothing and furniture shops; Thai,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25