Best of Sitka
Collected by Travis Marshall , AFAR Local Expert
240 Lincoln St, Sitka, AK 99835, USA
Lasting vestiges of the era when Russia controlled Alaska can be seen at St. Michael’s Cathedral, topped by a classic onion dome in the Russian style. This National Historic Landmark was originally built in the 1840s, but fire ravaged it in the...
6350 Rd, Petersburg, AK 99833, USA
There’s plenty of history to see in the town of Sitka, but don’t miss the chance to explore the rugged wilderness as well. Those looking for a thrill can join an ATV tour for an off-road ride through the Tongass National Forest. If you prefer a...
236 Lincoln St # 106, Sitka, AK 99835, USA
A great first stop on a visit to Sitka is the Sitka History Museum, which has a vast collection of artifacts from the region's history. These include fragments from the ship of explorer Vitus Bering, along with trade beads and other goods brought...
1000 Raptor Way, Sitka, AK 99835, USA
Get an up-close look at some of Alaska’s most awe-inspiring birds, such as bald eagles, at the Alaska Raptor Center. Primarily a rehabilitation facility, the center sits on 17 acres along the Indian River. Visitors are welcome to meet the 24...
There’s a strong desire to go quiet at Sitka National Historical Park, the site of an 1804 battle between the Kiks.ádi Tlingit people, who had been there for centuries, and Russian traders who wanted to control the area. A great...
104 College Dr, Sitka, AK 99835, USA
Created in 1888 by minister and missionary Sheldon Jackson, this museum boasts an incredible collection of Native Alaskan artifacts—about 6,000 items in total, many of them collected by Jackson himself on his travels. The core of the collection is...
NF-7576, Sitka, AK 99835, USA
If you want to see some of Sitka’s remarkable wildlife, a cruise tour offers the chance to watch humpback and gray whales feeding offshore, sea otters frolicking along the coast and bald eagles scouting for fish overhead—you may even get a glimpse...
Sitka, AK 99835, USA
The official name of Castle Hill is the Baranof Castle State Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, and both Tlingit and Russian forts once stood here. This rocky outcrop was also the spot where Alaska officially became part of the United...
Stop in at Sitka’s oldest Russian building and one of the few remaining examples of Russian colonial architecture still standing in the United States. This National Historic Landmark is maintained by the National Park Service, and visitors can...
