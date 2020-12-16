Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Best of Santorini

Collected by Gretchen Kelly , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place

Museum of Prehistoric Thira

The elegant Minoan civilization destroyed by a volcanic eruption is on vivid display at the Museum of Prehistoric Thera. The selection of treasures here comes from Akrotiri, including some amazingly vivid frescoes such as the not-to-be-missed Blue...
More Details >
Save Place

Akrotiri

The Minoan civilization that went up in smoke after the explosion of an ancient volcano lives on at the Akrotiri excavations site. Unlike the Spartan ruins of Thera, the archaeological dig at Akrotiri is covered with walkways so they are far more...
More Details >
Save Place

Thera Archaeological Site

Santorini, Greece
There are two ways to reach the ruins of Ancient Thera: by bus or car, or by hiking from the bottom of the 360-metre high Messavouno Mountain. And since no reward ever came easy, you can bet that hiking is the way to go. Thera was a wealthy Roman...
More Details >
Save Place

Caldera

The caldera is the big, blue bowl of water you see from everywhere in Santorini. It was born when a massive volcano erupted in the 17th century B.C.E. Some say Santorini (ancient Thera) was the home of Atlantis until the volcano brought it to an...
More Details >
Save Place

Boutari Winery

Μεγαλοχώρι, Μεγαλοχώρι, Σαντορίνη 847 00, Greece
One of the legacies of Santorni's volcanic past is a rich, dark soil that allows fertile vineyards to produce some world-class white wines. There are a number of vineyards that offer tastings and Boutari is one of the oldest and most reliable....
More Details >
Save Place

Red Beach

Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
More Details >
Save Place

Naftiko Mousio

The Thira Naval Maritime Museum collects artifacts of the once-thriving merchant seamen of the island and recounts the history of how they made the hilltop town of Oia so prosperous. For a closer look at how these merchant seamen lived (hint: They...
More Details >
Save Place

Nea Kameni

Two islands in the caldera were formed about 440 years ago, Palea Kameni (Old Burnt Island) and Nea Kameni (Young Burnt Island), and visiting them is one of the most fascinating experiences on Santorini. Charter boats leave Old Fira Port at...
More Details >
Save Place

Oia

Oia perches on a slope on the northwest edge of Santorini, overlooking the caldera, and is known as one of the best places on the island to watch the sunset. It was once home to prosperous sea merchants until an earthquake gutted the area in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Panagia Episkopi Church

Santorini 847 00, Greece
The Panagia Episkopi church in the village of Episkopi Gonia was built in the 11th century and has withstood fires, earthquakes and other disasters, some say due to the miraculous intervention by the saints venerated inside. Inside you'll find...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without