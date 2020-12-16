Best of Santorini
Collected by Gretchen Kelly
The elegant Minoan civilization destroyed by a volcanic eruption is on vivid display at the Museum of Prehistoric Thera. The selection of treasures here comes from Akrotiri, including some amazingly vivid frescoes such as the not-to-be-missed Blue...
The Minoan civilization that went up in smoke after the explosion of an ancient volcano lives on at the Akrotiri excavations site. Unlike the Spartan ruins of Thera, the archaeological dig at Akrotiri is covered with walkways so they are far more...
There are two ways to reach the ruins of Ancient Thera: by bus or car, or by hiking from the bottom of the 360-metre high Messavouno Mountain. And since no reward ever came easy, you can bet that hiking is the way to go. Thera was a wealthy Roman...
The caldera is the big, blue bowl of water you see from everywhere in Santorini. It was born when a massive volcano erupted in the 17th century B.C.E. Some say Santorini (ancient Thera) was the home of Atlantis until the volcano brought it to an...
One of the legacies of Santorni's volcanic past is a rich, dark soil that allows fertile vineyards to produce some world-class white wines. There are a number of vineyards that offer tastings and Boutari is one of the oldest and most reliable....
Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
The Thira Naval Maritime Museum collects artifacts of the once-thriving merchant seamen of the island and recounts the history of how they made the hilltop town of Oia so prosperous. For a closer look at how these merchant seamen lived (hint: They...
Two islands in the caldera were formed about 440 years ago, Palea Kameni (Old Burnt Island) and Nea Kameni (Young Burnt Island), and visiting them is one of the most fascinating experiences on Santorini. Charter boats leave Old Fira Port at...
Oia perches on a slope on the northwest edge of Santorini, overlooking the caldera, and is known as one of the best places on the island to watch the sunset. It was once home to prosperous sea merchants until an earthquake gutted the area in the...
The Panagia Episkopi church in the village of Episkopi Gonia was built in the 11th century and has withstood fires, earthquakes and other disasters, some say due to the miraculous intervention by the saints venerated inside. Inside you'll find...
