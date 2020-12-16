Where are you going?
Best of Québec

Collected by Betty Jo L Currie , AFAR Travel Advisor
If you are headed to AFAR Experiences from June 25 to June 29, 2015, you'll get insiders' introductions to Montreal. It can then be the start of a trip exploring the rest of the province. My ideal itinerary combines city and country, providing different perspectives on Québec. Visits to the country and the coast, as well as Montreal and Québec City, create a richer experience. Whatever interests you most, however, we can create the perfect itinerary if you contact us at bettyjo.currie@afar.com
Place des Arts

175 Rue Sainte-Catherine, Montréal, QC H2X 1Y9, Canada
The 1960s and 70s are often referred to as the "Quiet Revolution" in Quebec, as reformist governments led by the Liberal party brought about huge changes in the province's society. The period was also characterized by economic growth and grand...
Manoir Hovey

575 Rue Hovey, North Hatley, QC J0B 2C0, Canada
From Montreal, it's only an hour and a half drive up to picturesque Lake Massawippi. We send clients to the Manoir Hovey, an inn which was built as a home in 1900 and is based, loosely, on the design for Mount Vernon. The inspiration is perhaps...
Lac Massawippi

Lac Massawippi, Quebec J0B, Canada
Lake Massawippi offers fresh air and the quiet of this undeveloped rural corner of Québec. One of the best ways to get out and explore the area is by kayak. The Manoir Hovey has them—as well as canoes, paddle boats, and windsurfers—available to...
Pilsen

55 Rue Main, North Hatley, QC J0B 2C0, Canada
The quiet town of North Hatley, at the northern end of Lake Massawippi (near Montreal), doesn't have a great number of restaurants, but the restaurants it does have are well situated. North Hatley's population (as of 2011) was listed at 750, and...
Auberge Saint-Antoine

8 Rue Saint Antoine, Québec, QC G1K 4C9, Canada
Occupying a 17th-century wharf and cannon battery alongside three other 18th- and 19th-century buildings in Québec’s Old Port, Auberge Saint-Antoine is a history buff’s dream. During the restoration and construction...
More Details >
Lower Town of Old Québec

27 Rue Sous le Fort, Québec, QC G1K 4G6, Canada
One of the best ways to experience Québec City is to wander the streets of its historic heart, the Upper and Lower Towns. More than 400 years of history have unfolded here since it was founded in 1608 by Samuel Champlain. We can arrange for a...
Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans

Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, QC, Canada
One of the favorite experiences of many clients who visit Québec is exploring L'Ile-d'Orleans on a bicycle. The island in the St. Lawrence River offers a chance to experience a different side of Québec from that found in the urban centers of ...
