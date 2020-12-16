Best of Messina
Collected by Gretchen Kelly , AFAR Local Expert
Via Trinità, 34, 95030 Mascalucia CT, Italy
The Villa Trinità, on the slopes of Mt. Etna, has been in the Bonajuto family since 1428. The villa has a lush private garden full of aloes, prickly pear cactus, flowering palms, agaves, yuccas and an orange grove. The estate makes its own wine...
Via del Teatro Greco, 1, 98039 Taormina ME, Italy
Rather than spend the day in Messina, you may want to head to Taormina, the hillside town full of ancient history, great wines and views of the Gulf of Naxos and Mt. Etna's cloudy peaks. The Corso Umberto is the main shop-lined street in town....
Savoca is on many travelers' must-see lists mostly because some major scenes in The Godfather were shot there. The San Nicolo Church and the Trimarchi Palace were in the film (the palace doubled as the Vitelli Bar and the movie-prop sign still...
Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 317, 95019 Zafferana Etnea CT, Italy
A 90-minute drive from Messina will bring you to Zafferana, at the base of Mt. Etna. The town has picturesque volcanic vineyards and lemon groves. Before continuing on to take in the hillside views of Etna (dress for windy weather at all times of...
Piazza Pugliatti, 1, 98122 Messina ME, Italy
The highlight of Messina is its 12th-century Duomo, clock tower and the piazza where they are both found. The cathedral was partially destroyed in World War II but has been restored and is lovely and the piazza is sometimes compared to Piazza San...
