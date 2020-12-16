Best of Mendocino
Collected by Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert
9000 CA-128, Philo, CA 95466, USA
"Italian-style villa" is what your first impression might be driving into the stone and tiled outer courtyard of The Madrones, a luxury property in the Anderson Valley area of California. If you are staying the night you are in for a treat. Owner...
2800 Guntly Rd, Philo, CA 95466, USA
One of the claims to fame here at Lula from winemaker Jeff Hansen is that he uses only local grapes. After thirty some years in the wine-making business including stints in Napa he has the experience to create wines of note using old world...
9529, 9401 CA-1, Mendocino, CA 95460, USA
This is a wonderful find on the Mendocino coast. Owners Guy and Sarah Pacurar get it right, right from the start. A talented, experienced staff rich in life experience enhance your stay. It seems many talented "old souls" eventually find their way...
31502 CA-1, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, USA
Is 2000 acres enough space for you? Are you a fan of natural materials, exquisite craftsmanship and rugged coastline views? This property has many options for your stay. You can rent the entire place; main lodge, separate suite, the Redwood House...
10390 Kasten St, Mendocino, CA 95460, USA
Trillium Cafe is a new favorite of ours. They deliver the freshest ingredients cooked with respect for the quality, no matter the season. From a "Local Dungeness Crab Strudel" with Meyer lemon marmalade that lets the sweet crab shine to a...
7901 CA-1, Little River, CA 95456, USA
I liked the looked of this place as soon as we pulled into the driveway. The main old house is white with green trim and looks like something out of your dream of a perfect Victorian stay of yesteryear. You can stay in the quaint section or select...
