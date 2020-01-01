Best of Medellin
Collected by Julio
Carrera 40 # 10A-22, Medellín, El Poblado, Colombia
Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or just for a spontaneous night of indulgence: Medellin is blessed with romantic dining spots. El Cielo, just opposite Parque Lleras, is as well-known throughout Latin America as its creator Juan...
Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia
Latin America’s unique flair and passion is epitomized by Medellín, with its parks and plazas the heartbeat of this culture. Parque Lleras in Poblado is popular among tourists, and it’s easy to see why. Winding streets laden with bars, restaurants...
Via a Piedras Blancas, Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Medellín’s urban renewal, following decades as one of the world’s murder capitals, has drawn international attention. Perhaps nothing symbolizes the revival more than the Metrocable, a system of cable cars that connect the city center to steep...
Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia
While Medellín’s flair for nightlife and sumptuous weather receive most of the acclaim, its museums are somewhat of a pleasant surprise for visitors. Located downtown, next to Parque Berrío metro station, Museo de Antioquia exhibits work from the...
Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia
While parts of Medellin thrive with high-class restaurants, swanky hotels and luxury shopping centers, there is another side to the city. Vastly underprivileged areas scale the mountains of the city and are desperately deprived and often extremely...
Cl. 73 #51d14, Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Medellín’s botanical garden is a 35-acre oasis of green amid the bustling city. Stroll through lush tropical vegetation, towering trees, and flowering bushes to a quiet, picturesque pond amid the gardens. Or peek into a butterfly...
