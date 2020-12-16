Best of LeHavre
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
6 Parvis Notre-Dame - Pl. Jean-Paul II, 75004 Paris, France
A devastating fire on April 15, 2019, has closed the interior of the cathedral to visitors. Plans to rebuild and reopen the structure are being made, but at present, visitors are not allowed near the site.
Fora first-time visitor to Notre Dame,...
1 Rue de la Légion d'Honneur, 75007 Paris, France
Small enough to get around without being overwhelmed, the Musée d'Orsay is a favorite stop in Paris not just for its size but for its collection of Impressionist, Postimpressionist, and art nouveau art. Perfectly set in the center of the city, on...
Opéra Garnier, 8 Rue Scribe, 75009 Paris, France
Your ride is aboard a double-decker bus with a transparent sliding roof, so you can see the sights without getting rained on, or cold or sunburned; the two-hour tour includes photo ops of 40 Paris monuments, and the full-day hop-on, hop-off option...
79 Rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris, France
We enjoyed a glass of red wine and dessert at the café on the grounds of Le Musée Rodin. The trees, thinned from winter, gave the gardens a gothic air, as if to suggest the possibility of specters and spooks emerging from its graveled paths. That...
1 Avenue du Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy, 75014 Paris, France
75006 Paris, France
On sunny days, Parisians head for the Luxembourg Garden, built by Marie de' Medici in 1611 and modeled after the Boboli Gardens in her native Florence. In addition to the magnificent Medici Fountain, there are more than 100 statues arranged around...
35 Rue du Chevalier de la Barre, 75018 Paris, France
The gravestones in Montmartre Cemetery read like a who’s who of 19th-century Paris, with an emphasis on writers and artists: Degas, Stendhal and Nijinsky, to name a few. Begin your walking tour by riding the cable car to the top of Montmartre, the...
Josephine Baker and Toulouse Lautrec are familiar names irrevocably linked to the cabarets of the Belle Epoque. Going to the Moulin Rouge today is decidedly less risqué than it was 100 years ago and locals seem to prefer the older Folies Bergère,...
Port de la Conférence, 75008 Paris, France
Cruising the Seine on a Bateaux Mouches is a great Parisian classic. The monuments flow pass and you know you couldn’t be anywhere but the City of Light. But there is another waterway in Paris, a more charming waterway, rich with nostalgia. The...
Without a doubt Versailles is the most luxurious palace in Europe, built to astound visitors and impress the king's subjects into awed submission with crystal chandeliers, gilt, and fine art. This opulent monument is also attractive...
Champs-Élysées, Paris, France
“People can either be over-the-top romantic about Paris, or they think life is ridiculous here,” saysDavid Lebovitz.“I try to strike a middle ground.” Lebovitz, an American, worked for 13 years in the pastry department at Chez Panisse in Berkeley,...
Place Charles de Gaulle, 75008 Paris, France
Located at the western end of the Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe was inspired by Rome's Arch of Titus and commissioned by Napoleon in 1806. It was inaugurated in 1836 by King Louis-Philippe, who dedicated it to the armies of the revolution...
This port on the Seine was an important city through the Middle Ages. Among its sights: hundreds of medieval half-timbered houses, a remnant of the castle where Joan of Arc was tried for heresy and the Gros Horloge (Great Clock), housed in a...
23 Route de Fougère, 41700 Cheverny, France
The premium apple brandy known as calvados is one of Normandy’s signature products, and the Château du Breuil is one of its most prestigious makers. The family-owned estate runs a 40-minute tour, available in English, that takes you through the...
Giverny, France
The sun was warm and had a different illumination that came through this photograph of Monet's gardens. This father and child felt like a moment in time captured that could be 1811 or 2011.
Rue Homme de Bois, 14600 Honfleur, France
The beauty of this port city on the Seine, just across from Le Havre, has made it a frequent subject of painters, including Monet. Its Old Harbor is lined with restaurants, shops and 300-year-old town houses, and among its architectural treasures...
6 Rue Alphonse Karr, 76790 Étretat, France
The dramatic cliffs of Étretat, sculpted by wind and water into extraordinary shapes, were a favorite subject of the Impressionists. Maupassant, an author from Normandy, noted that a great ship with sails unfurled could pass through one of the...
Avenue de la Libération, 14710, France
The first American battalions to land on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, had to scale a 30-meter (100-foot) chalk cliff in order to seize the German artillery batteries firing on the soldiers below. Remnants of the German defenses are a sobering...
13 Rue de Nesmond, 14400 Bayeux, France
Less than eight kilometers (five miles) from Omaha Beach is the historic town of Bayeux, with its medieval center, half-timbered houses and Norman-Gothic cathedral. The UNESCO-listed Bayeux Tapestry, housed in its own museum, depicts the Norman...
