Best of Larnaca

Collected by Gretchen Kelly , AFAR Local Expert
Old Town, Larnaca

Larnaca, Cyprus
A short walk from Larnaca's palm-fringed seafront is the old Turkish Quarter (the Skala). Old Larnaca's whitewashed buildings, now home to shops selling pottery and other artisan goods, feel distinctly Old World—like a seaside port from Zorba the...
Church of St. Lazarus

Larnaca, Cyprus

The early-10th-century Greek Orthodox church of St. Lazarus in Larnaca has the distinction of being the supposed last (and final) resting place of Lazarus, the New Testament figure raised from the dead by Jesus. According to some legends, Lazarus...

Lefkara and Chirokoitia Neolithic Settlement

Agapinoros 3, Paphos 8049, Cyprus
Cyprus’s Chirokoitia is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the best-preserved Neolithic sites in the Eastern Mediterranean. You can tour the site of the actual dwellings and then see nearby reconstructions of five Neolithic homes. The name...
Kourion

Acheon Street, Aphrodite Hills, Kouklia 8509, Cyprus
You don’t have to go to Pompeii to see ancient villas and intact mosaics in a paradisiacal landscape. Cyprus’s Kourion excavation has it all, without the crowds of Pompeii and Herculaneum. Built in the 2nd century B.C.E., the site is home to a...
Nicosia

70 Regaena Street, P.O. Box 21212 Nicosia Cyprus, Lefkoşa 1504, Cyprus
Europe’s last partitioned city is still a house divided. The city’s Green Line, named for the color of the border on United Nations maps, cuts the city in half. To the north is the capital of Turkish Northern Cyprus (where the city is called...
