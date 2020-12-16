Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Best of Jeju

Collected by John Newton , AFAR Contributor
Save Place

Sunrise Peak

114 Seongsan-ri, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo, Jeju-do, South Korea
Perhaps the most famous attraction on Jeju is Sunrise Peak, a vast crater 600 meters in diameter formed by a volcanic eruption about 100,000 years ago. From the eastern end of Jeju, it rises abruptly from the sea to heights of 90 meters. While...
More Details >
Save Place

Cheonjeyeon Falls

South Korea, Jeju-do, Seogwipo, Jungmun-dong, 2232
The rain that helps make Jeju a lush, verdant island is also responsible for a number of stunning waterfalls that descend from the slopes of Hallasan and flow out to sea. Among the most famous are the Cheonjeyeon Falls, actually a series of three...
More Details >
Save Place

Yeomiji Botanical Garden and Observatory Tower

93 Jungmungwangwang-ro, Saekdal-dong, Seogwipo, Jeju-do, South Korea
One of Asia’s most famous botanical gardens, Yeomiji boasts a collection of plants that includes more than 2,000 species—largely tropical and subtropical—that thrive in the moist, warm climate of Jeju. In addition to a garden focused on plants...
More Details >
Save Place

Sangumburi Crater

768 Bijarim-ro, Jochon-eup, Cheju, Jeju-do, South Korea
Sangumburi is a vast crater—some 650 meters wide—that sits to the east of Hallasan. The area has been named a national monument and the fact that it isn’t as popular as the more famous Sunrise Peak means it’s easier to escape the crowds here. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Jeju Olle

Yongdami-dong, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, South Korea
The Jeju Olle are a series of walking paths that extend for more than 200 kilometers in total. The Olle were formally created as a network of paths in 2007, though many follow routes used by the island’s residents for centuries. For the traveler...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without