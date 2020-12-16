Best of Jeju
Collected by John Newton , AFAR Contributor
Save Place
114 Seongsan-ri, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo, Jeju-do, South Korea
Perhaps the most famous attraction on Jeju is Sunrise Peak, a vast crater 600 meters in diameter formed by a volcanic eruption about 100,000 years ago. From the eastern end of Jeju, it rises abruptly from the sea to heights of 90 meters. While...
Save Place
South Korea, Jeju-do, Seogwipo, Jungmun-dong, 2232
The rain that helps make Jeju a lush, verdant island is also responsible for a number of stunning waterfalls that descend from the slopes of Hallasan and flow out to sea. Among the most famous are the Cheonjeyeon Falls, actually a series of three...
Save Place
93 Jungmungwangwang-ro, Saekdal-dong, Seogwipo, Jeju-do, South Korea
One of Asia’s most famous botanical gardens, Yeomiji boasts a collection of plants that includes more than 2,000 species—largely tropical and subtropical—that thrive in the moist, warm climate of Jeju. In addition to a garden focused on plants...
Save Place
768 Bijarim-ro, Jochon-eup, Cheju, Jeju-do, South Korea
Sangumburi is a vast crater—some 650 meters wide—that sits to the east of Hallasan. The area has been named a national monument and the fact that it isn’t as popular as the more famous Sunrise Peak means it’s easier to escape the crowds here. The...
Save Place
Yongdami-dong, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, South Korea
The Jeju Olle are a series of walking paths that extend for more than 200 kilometers in total. The Olle were formally created as a network of paths in 2007, though many follow routes used by the island’s residents for centuries. For the traveler...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25