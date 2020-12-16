Best of Hawaiian Islands
Collected by Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert
It's the best, enough said.
1, Keomoku Highway, Lanai City, HI 96763, USA
Lanai, a sleepy, 140-square-mile former pineapple plantation, is suddenly in the spotlight. Following the island’s purchase by tech billionaire Larry Ellison in 2012, the bay-facing Four Seasons Resort Lanai underwent a multimillion-dollar...
36-221 Manowaiopae Homestead Rd, Laupahoehoe, HI 96764, USA
Mushrooms on Hawaii? Yes! Farmer Bob Stanga is cultivating four types of specialty mushrooms in the Hilo area and doing tours to show you! The mushrooms are bottle-cultivated in that they are grown in special containers containing a mixture of...
Hilo, HI, HI, USA
Living in Honolulu, nothing feels better than to leave the City for a few days; even if it means heading to the North Shore of Oahu or another island for a short reprieve. On this particular occasion, I booked a ticket to the Big Island of Hawaii;...
2580 Kekaa Dr #115, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Skyline Eco-Adventures offers zipline on five islands, with two, the Haleakala and Ka'anapali on Maui. As you might expect they provide completely different experiences. Ziplining as sport adventure is becoming ubiquitous around the world....
