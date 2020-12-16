Best of Halong Bay, Vietnam
Collected by Gretchen Kelly , AFAR Local Expert
Số 20, Đường Hoàng Hoa Thám, Phường Thanh Bình, (Đường Vào Ga Tàu Cũ), Vân Gia, tp. Ninh Bình, Ninh Bình, Vietnam
The villages of the Red River Delta are famous for their pottery and ceramics. Tho Ha village, for instance, was once a major center for pottery and is also famous for rice paper manufacturing. Other Red River Delta villages where you can see clay...
Bình Khê, tx. Đông Triều, Quảng Ninh, Vietnam
Yen Tu Monastery on Yen Tu mountain is a sacred Buddhist pilgrimage destination. Thousands come here to ask the spirit of Tran Nhan Tong to intercede for them. You can see a 138-ton statue of the king who became a monk here as well as the...
62-64 Núi Ngọc, đảo Cát Bà, Cát Hải, Hải Phòng, Vietnam
The largest island in Halong Bay, Cat Ba used to be a backpacker's secret. Secret no more, the island is quickly being developed so the time to see it is now. Half the island is protected parkland and a trip to Cat Ba can be as adventurous as you...
Unnamed Road, Việt Hải, Cát Hải, Hải Phòng, Vietnam
Traditional ways of life still thrive in Halong Bay, despite the impact of tourism. One of the most fascinating is the fishing culture found in villages on the bay: Cua Van (the largest), Ba Hang, Vong Vieng and Cong Dau. These villages date back...
201, 2nd Floor, Hanoi Towers, 49 Hai Ba Trung Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Although many travelers cruise into Halong Bay on a modern ship, sailing through the 2,000 or so limestone islands of this UNESCO protected treasure is more atmospheric on a traditional dragon-sailed junk. Try to get either an early morning or a...
231 Cai Beo street, Cat Ba town, Cat Hai district, Hai Phong city, viet Nam, TT. Cát Bà, Hai Phong, Hải Phòng 187300, Vietnam
A scenic "floating" restaurant and fish farm, Xuan Hong is located on Ben Beo Pier. You pick your fish from a tank and then prices are calculated according to the type of fish and its weight. They also have an all-you-can-eat deal, but you have to...
TT. Cát Bà, Cát Hải, Hải Phòng, Vietnam
Located on the main street of Cat Ba island, the family-owned Phuong Nhung consistently gets great marks for its service, great pho bo (beef noodle soup), seafood and spring rolls. Ocean views, a bustling, friendly clientele and "real food" not...
Hai Phong, Vietnam
Just a short distance from the center of the city of Haiphong, the Du Hang Pagoda is a large and elaborately decorated complex dominated by a huge pagoda roof festooned with a red bat (a traditional symbol of good luck). The pagoda is a working...
27 Quoc Tu Giam Street, Văn Chương, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Cruisers to Halong Bay can make the journey to Hanoi, the cultural and political capital of Vietnam, if they won't have time to see the city before or after their cruise. A trip there is a multilayered journey through buildings that date from the...
Travelers to Halong Bay usually skip the city and head for sights nearby but the market is one place on many must-see lists. The market, in the center of town on Bach Dang Street, is busy with Halong residents and along the edges you can find fish...
Ha Long Bay, Halong City, Quảng Ninh
Sung Sot or "Surprise" Grotto is a system of huge, open caves, some large enough to fit a theater full of people. The grotto is on Bo Hon island and is reached by 50 steep steps from the wharf and then another 10 down into the grotto. After that,...
Gia Luận, Cát Hải, Quảng Ninh
Situated on Dau Go island in the southwest part of Halong Bay, Thien Cung (also called Heavenly Cave) is one of the most beautiful of the many caves that dot the bay's limestone islands. A rather strenuous hike from the wharf up to the caves is...
Near Beach 3, TT. Cát Bà, Cát Hải, Hải Phòng, Vietnam
At night, the Le Pont Cat Ba Club turns into a disco but the time to come is "magic hour" just around twilight for the harbor views and a relaxing cocktail. Food is not the main attraction here and you'll get a better meal elsewhere but for...
Hạ Long, Bãi Cháy, Thành phố Hạ Long, Hạ Long Quảng Ninh, Vietnam
Night markets are an Asian institution allowing you to shop after the heat of the day has passed, and find unique gifts, local foods and other covetable products. The Halong Night Market includes more than a hundred stalls, some offering crafts...
Trần Quốc Nghiễn, P. Bạch Đằng, Thành phố Hạ Long, Quảng Ninh, Vietnam
You have to get up early in the morning to enjoy the fruits on offer at the floating Halong Bay market. Purveyors come out with dragon fruits, lychees, durians and other fruits as early as 5 a.m. and then wind up sales by about 10 a.m. While this...
Một Tháng Tư, TT. Cát Bà, Cát Hải, Hải Phòng, Vietnam
A traditional seafood restaurant set on stilts above the water, Huu Dong has a laid back vibe and just about every form of fish—fried, broiled, boiled or poached—that you can think of. Find it by looking for the giant soft drink sign on its roof.
